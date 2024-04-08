Highlights The Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris gives them flexibility on defense, and the team should emphasize pass-rush in the draft.

With the signing of Kirk Cousins at QB, the team is all in on contending, and should look to add contributors with their four picks in the first three rounds.

After spending most of their money on offense in free agency, Atlanta should take a defensive-focused approach during the draft.

Expectations for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons were scattered all across the board, as some believed the team would find success in the running game, while Desmond Ridder successfully operated as game manager. While others felt Arthur Smith and the defense would continue to anchor down the team in their hopes of claiming the NFC South throne. Now, in hindsight, the latter proved to be right.

Now just two months after the season ended, Atlanta has made major changes to their staff and roster in hopes of changing their fate moving forward to claim a division title. Kirk Cousins is the headline move, as the former Minnesota Vikings agreed to join the Falcons on a massive four-year deal pairing up with new head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, both coming in from the Los Angeles Rams 2023 coaching staff.

With plenty of money spent, and the NFL Draft this month, the team looks to make the most of their eight draft picks to further build up their roster with aspirations of contending in 2024.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft and when it is:

Round 1: April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 27, Noon ET

The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Falcons' Team Needs on Draft Day

The offense seems mostly settled, but the defense could use improvement

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With an emphasis on the offensive side of the football this offseason, the team should look to work on building up the defense through the draft. With a top-10 selection and four picks within the top 100, Atlanta will have a chance to bring in some difference makers that could have a major impact on their chances of competing for the division, conference, and even the Lombardi trophy.

Atlanta Falcons' 2024 NFL Draft Picks Round Pick Overall 1 8 8 2 11 43 3 10 74 3 15 79 4 9 109 5 8 143 6 11 187 6 21 197

Wide Receiver

Drake London is bound to have a huge 2024 campaign with Cousins delivering his passes, and the team went out on the open market to sign Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million deal. In addition, they even made a swap with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire Rondale Moore. Still, the size of the position outside of London could stand to improve.

Finding another receiver who is able to operate in traffic and handle more physical coverage should go a long way in allowing the passing game to remain balanced and effective no matter the defense they face off against throughout the course of the year. Whether they do so early with their first-round pick, or later on in the draft, expect the team not to be finished yet when it comes to adding weapons to the offense.

Edge Rusher

The 2023 Atlanta defense had just three players record over five sacks last season, and only one of them is on the roster to return in 2024. With a top-10 pick in this year's draft, the team should have plenty of options to add a pass-rusher of their choice with the eighth pick. However, the team could easily look to double-dip in order to further strengthen the unit.

While veterans Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell could entertain a return to the Falcons for next season, the team will likely look to get younger at the position. However, the current class isn't considered to be very deep. Finding the right prospects to step in and make an impact could be pivotal to the team's success.

Defensive Line

While the signing of David Onyemata proved to be a worthwhile investment, the Falcons could still use some reupholstering on the interior defensive line. With Grady Jarrett missing half of the season, and none of the younger options establishing themselves as the clear third-in-command, the team could stand to use an early pick in order to acquire a defensive end for the incoming 3-4 defense.

The team did retain Kentavius Street, and 2023 third-round pick Zach Harrison may have more support in the front office as a candidate to take the position. However, the team will still make sure to acquire at least one more player for the position during the draft. And more likely than not, they'll do so with one of their four picks within the top 100.

Cornerback

Finding someone to play opposite of A.J. Terrell has been challenging to this point for the Falcons, but in one of the deepest cornerback classes in recent memory, the team could have a chance to make a splash by adding a talent with one of their earlier picks in order to round out the unit.

Should the team opt to address other positions earlier, keep an eye on Ahkello Witherspoon to be in play for the team, as the 29-year-old put together his best season yet working with Raheem Morris in Los Angeles last season.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Mock Draft

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have plenty of capital available in this year's draft, but will need to make the most of it if they want to have any chance of contending for a Super Bowl in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite many viewing Bijan Robinson's rookie year as underwhelming, he joined pretty good company with his performance. Only three other rookie backs in NFL history have eclipsed 950+ rush yards, 450+ receiving yards, and 4+ receiving TDs in their freshman campaign. The other three were Saquon Barkley, Matt Forte, and one of Mathieu's Robinson comparisons, Edgerrin James.

First Round, No. 8: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The first thing Raheem Morris cares about when filling out a defense is finding ways to generate pressure, and with the eighth pick there's a chance that the Falcons will get their preferred choice of defender. Consensus opinion favor that will lead to Alabama's Dallas Turner being the team's choice, and likely stepping in as the team's immediate top outside linebacker.

Turner worked his way into a starting role on the Crimson Tide defense his freshman season, working as the counterpart to Will Anderson Jr. for his first two years before spending the 2023 campaign as the leading defensive lineman.

He used that opportunity to break out, recording 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss on the season, showcasing his elite get-off with his incredible length to solidify himself as a top defensive prospect in the country.

The Falcons have some existing talent in their defense, including Arnold Ebiketie, who turned in six sacks last season and should develop further in Morris' defensive scheme. However, adding a high-upside and extremely talented option in Turner gives the franchise a chance to acquire a key building block on a defense that is looking to substantially improve after tying for the 11th fewest sacks in 2023.

Second Round, No. 43: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Pearsall spent the first three seasons of his college career with the Arizona State Sun Devils. In that time, he was able to assume the team's top receiving role, but with the offense struggling to ever consistently produce, he left following the 2021 season and spent his final two years in college with the Florida Gators. In that time, the wideout cemented himself as one of college football's top receivers and now enters the draft as a dependable, versatile weapon.

The Falcons have taken tremendous strides to improve the passing game with the addition of Cousins under center, and wideouts Mooney and Rondale Moore. However, some additional size and ability is needed at receiver. Pearsall can be plugged in all over the offense and should help fill out the weapons room.

With Zac Robinson running the offense, getting a receiver with the yards-after-catch ability and body control that Pearsall brings to the table fits perfectly into the passing system that the staff brings in from Los Angeles. Getting a fourth talented receiver in the mix should help Atlanta revamp what was the 11th-lowest passing offense in terms of yards per game in 2023.

Third Round, No. 74: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State

After Morris' success working with Kobie Turner in 2023, the Falcons are bound to take a swing at an athletic pass-rushing interior defender of their own, and Florida State's Braden Fiske may just be the perfect candidate.

After spending the first four seasons of his college career at Western Michigan, Fiske transferred to Florida State, where he helped provide nine tackles for loss and six sacks en route to the Seminoles going undefeated in all games he participated in.

Fiske is a hyper-athletic lineman who runs with a high motor through the snap and, as a result, is able to find his way to the football consistently, or make an impact in the backfield. While he has some issues when it comes to length and disengagement, working with a defensive guru like Morris could likely help him reach the next level of play.

The Falcons already have some impressive members of the trenches, such as Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. But adding an exciting upside player like Fiske could help add immediate depth to the team and potentially develop into a lot more, assuming Fiske continues to produce as a pass-rusher at the next level.

Third Round, No. 79: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Right out of the gates, Michael Pratt was able to earn the starting quarterback job for the Green Wave. So, with 44 starts under his belt, the 22-year-old comes into the league still young but with plenty of game experience to find success in the NFL.

One of the most encouraging signs of Pratt's collegiate career was his toughness and leadership as he helped guide Tulane toward back-to-back spectacular seasons where the team went a combined 23-5 after a disastrous 2-10 campaign in 2021.

As a prospect, Pratt still has plenty to work on in terms of throwing mechanics, but his overall tools and mobility make him a promising developmental project who could be able to find his footing with a friendly passing scheme like the Falcons plan to deploy with Robinson calling the offense.

Despite having Taylor Heinicke waiting in the wings, there is a known ceiling that the offense could achieve with him under center. So, by bringing in a third-round option like the Tulane passer, you allow your coaching staff a chance to develop a long-term option, while also having an insurance policy sitting behind your team's recent four-year, $180 million investment in Cousins.

With the 35-year-old coming off of an Achilles' injury, and the risk he could get injured again, having someone at the position to buy in to is crucial in order not to derail the season.

Fourth Round, No. 109: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Morris values size out of his defensive backs, and when there is a blend of size and explosiveness like Boston College's Elijah Jones, it's worth taking the swing. According to PFF, Jones was targeted 40 times last season, but allowed just 13 receptions on those attempts. In addition to that, he recorded five interceptions and eight pass deflections.

While Jones may not be the most fluid defender to track his assignment across the field or underneath, he would be a great fit for a pass defense that primarily operates in zone-looks or press-bail type situations. With his ability to work vertically and awareness to locate the ball in the air, the 6'2" defender could be a steal on Day 3 with a landing spot that is ideal.

While the Falcons have one of the league's best cornerbacks in A.J. Terrell, the team is still in search of filling out the rest of the secondary. Clark Phillips III is a promising young defender, but had an inconsistent rookie year and doesn't have a ton of size to bank on at the position.

However, with the way Morris made do with an expected awful Rams' cornerback room in 2023, the need isn't as prevalent as it is at other positions.

Fifth Round, No. 143: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State

You can never have enough pass rushers and Colorado State's Mohamed Kamara was one of the most enjoyable 'Group of 5' defenders because of his impressive speed, power, and motor that allowed him to produce a ridiculous 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss during his 2023 campaign at Colorado State.

Kamara is on the smaller side, measuring under 6'2" and weighing just 248 pounds, with arms in the 10th percentile for all edge rushers at the combine. However, with the chance to work as a stand-up rusher in a scheme that allows him to work primarily with his focus on getting to the quarterback, he could find his footing and continue to make an impact in the NFL.

With Turner already picked in the first round and other pieces like Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter also on the roster, no one will expect Kamara to take substantial snaps right away, but by bolstering the depth of the roster, the team gets much deeper. A necessary trait if the team hopes to contend in the NFC.

Sixth Round, No. 187: LaDarius Henderson, OL, Michigan

One of Terry Fontenot's best accomplishments as general manager is the way he has rebuilt the offensive line in Atlanta. However, while the starting lineup is filled out well, the team could use some depth to strengthen the protection up front. Currently, any injury that causes significant missed time to a starting member up front could be detrimental to the team.

That's where a prospect like Michigan's LaDarius Henderson could be perfect on Day 3. Henderson has spent significant time at both tackle and guard during his time in college and showed promise at each position. With his length and overall size, that success could carry over the league as well.

Being able to add the 22-year-old to potentially fill in as the team's utility lineman for four positions on the roster could go a long way in building out the roster, and protecting the team from any disaster scenarios that would potentially derail their lofty ambitions.

Sixth Round, No. 197: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

It keeps being referenced, but the blueprint for the Falcons' team-building strategy will be nearly identical to the way the Rams did. A big part of the Los Angeles' defense was that they didn't look for their linebackers to do a lot, and instead wanted guys who could jump work well against the run and limit big plays.

Michigan's Michael Barrett is as dependable as they come. Despite being a bit shorter, measuring under 6'0" tall at the combine, he does have solid weight (233 pounds) and a 78" wingspan (62nd percentile) that should allow him to remain a productive linebacker close to the line of scrimmage.

With the Wolverines, Barrett did it all, recording 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two pass deflections. The 24-year-old linebacker is well-seasoned but uses that experience to routinely find and make a stop on the football. Plugging him into the existing linebacker unit in Atlanta should help round out the group for 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.