Highlights The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins to bolster the quarterback position after years of mediocrity.

The Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. eight overall, sparking long-term QB controversy.

Atlanta needs defensive stars due to departures and a lack of first-round picks on defense.

The Atlanta Falcons weren’t willing to waste another NFL season with poor quarterback play.

After going 7-10 behind inconsistent quarterback play from 2022 third round pick Desmond Ridder and journeyman career back-up Taylor Heinicke, owner Arthur Blank had clearly had enough. They fired head coach Arthur Smith, traded Ridder to the Cardinals and made two of the boldest moves this offseason.

They signed Kirk Cousins, who has only ever won one playoff game in his career, to a four-year $180 million contract, instantly making them betting favorites to win the NFC South.

It was widely assumed the Falcons would use the eighth pick in the draft to take one of the top defensive players, most likely an edge rusher. Instead, they decided to take the 24-year-old Michael Penix Jr, who many analysts had a second-round grade on, instantly igniting a quarterback controversy.

Penix Jr. is clearly the quarterback of the future, but given the structure of Cousin’s contract, it’s unlikely he’ll start before the 2026 season, when he’ll be 26 and have only three years left on his rookie contract. It’s quite a gamble, especially since they needed to add stars to the defensive side of the ball.

The Falcons had a surprisingly resolute defense last year, finishing 11th in yards allowed per game in the regular season, and looked invigorated under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. However, both Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell, who led the Falcons in sacks with 6.5 each, departed in free agency, and the team needed an edge rusher to pair with Grady Jarrett.

The Falcons have not used a first-round pick on a defensive player since A.J. Terrell in 2020, and would have benefited from adding a young star on a relatively cheap contract. They added defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round and Bralen Trice in the third, but neither will likely have the impact of a player like Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, or Byron Murphy, all of whom went in the first round.

Instead, the Falcons will have to look to the trade market to add stars to a defense that is only a few pieces away from being one of the best defenses in the NFC.

Who they can target will be limited by their cap situation. They're currently only $6.4 million under the cap, and that number will only decrease once they sign their rookies to contracts. Trading for players will likely also have to involve some cap manipulation and the other team taking on money.

Top Three Atlanta Falcons Trade Targets

The Falcons would benefit from adding quality starters at key positions

The Falcons significantly improved their offense this offseason by adding difference makers at key positions, and if they want to challenge for the NFC, they should look to do the same on the defensive side of the ball.

While one of the four defensive linemen they drafted may break out, they would benefit from adding a veteran to their pass rush. They also would benefit from upgrading at strong safety, and adding more depth to a surprisingly thin wide receiver group.

Atlanta Falcons' Top Trade Targets Player Current Team Position 2024 Cap Hit Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers Outside Linebacker $25.6 million Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals Safety $19 million Noah Brown Houston Texans Wide Receiver $3.6 million

Khalil Mack

The Falcons need an established pass rusher opposite Grady Jarrett, and who better than a man who finished with 18 sacks last season. Despite the Los Angeles Chargers having an abysmal season last year, Mack was still typically excellent and has plenty of gas in the tank despite recently turning 33.

Adding a player of his caliber would instantly vault them into contending for one of the top seeds in the NFC, assuming Cousins plays at the level he has in the past, and it would be a real statement of intent by the Falcons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Khalil Mack set a career-best with 17 sacks in 2023 at 32 years old. Furthermore, he is only the third player 32 years old or older in NFL history to record at least 16 sacks in a season.

While players of Mack's caliber are rarely available on the trade market, there are plenty of reasons to believe the Chargers would be willing to move off him. He has only one year left on his deal, and he doesn't match the Chargers timeline.

It's only the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era, and the roster needs more of an overhaul before they're ready to compete for the playoffs in a stacked AFC. It seems more sensible to try to get draft capital back for him and compete next year, once JC Jackson, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen's dead money is off their cap sheet.

They need a full reset after the disastrous ending of the Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco era, and moving on from expensive veterans like Mack meets that need.

The only obstacle would be Mack's cap hit, which far exceeds the Falcons' cap space. The Chargers would likely have to pay most of Mack's contract, and perhaps his deal would have to be extended and stretched a few more years, so he could fit under the cap.

It would likely be tricky, and the Falcons would at least have to part with a second-round pick, perhaps even a first-round pick, a price most teams would not want to pay for a rental. Evidently many teams around the league did not think that price was worth paying, given Mack was openly being shopped in early March and many teams passed, instead waiting to see if he'd be cut.

It would certainly be a risky trade, and it's unclear if it would be feasible given the cap situation, but if the Falcons could make it work, it could instantly elevate them to one of the top teams in the NFC.

Budda Baker

The Falcons have one of the best safeties in the league in Jessie Bates, but have struggled to find someone competent to pair with him. Richie Grant was distinctly below average last season, and had a measly 51.5 PFF grade. DeMarcco Hellams, a 2023 seventh-round pick, is currently projected to start opposite Bates. Hellams started the last few games of the season, and played well, but the Falcons would benefit from adding a more experienced player.

Baker has been consistently excellent for the Arizona Cardinals, and has made three All-Pro teams, along with six Pro Bowl selections. He's entering the last year of his contract, and previously expressed his desire to be traded last year.

The Cardinals drafted Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, a safety from Texas Tech, in the fourth round of the draft, and are already paying Jalen Thompson $12 million a year, while also paying Baker $19 million. Spending $31 million on two players at a lower priority position like safety is a poor allocation of resources, and the Cardinals may be better off getting younger and cheaper at the position while also getting draft capital in return.

Baker is another player the Falcons would struggle to fit into their cap space, and he did take a slight step back last season. He made the Pro Bowl, but his PFF Grade of 64.8 was less impressive than it usually is. However, he would be a clear upgrade on anyone the Falcons could sign in free agency or who they already have on the roster.

Due to his expiring contract and the weak market for safeties, it may only cost a day-two pick, although the Cardinals may ask for more if they have to take on part of Baker's contract.

Noah Brown

Despite trading for Rondale Moore and signing Darnell Mooney, the Falcons have quite a thin receiver group. Neither Moore nor Mooney have exceeded 500 yards in the last two seasons, and it's unclear if Mooney will ever be able to replicate his 1,000-yard 2021 season. Moore has yet to prove he's more than a gadget player at the NFL level, and the Falcons should look to add a more consistent WR3.

After a career high 56.7 yards per game last season, Brown looks to be the odd one out in Houston. After the addition of Stefon Diggs and Ben Skowronek, Brown will struggle for snaps, especially since veteran Robert Woods, who is highly valued for his run blocking, is still on the team.

It seems likely Brown will want to move to a team where he can feature more prominently, and the Houston Texans would want to gain capital for a player they're unlikely to use much.

Brown has a relatively low cap hit, so making the trade work financially would be simple, and a late-round pick should suffice as compensation. He's a proven NFL contributor and would give Cousins another weapon.

The Falcons could add to their seven draft picks in 2025

The Falcons have no glaring trade candidates after an offseason dedicated to overhauling a mediocre roster, and are now betting favorites to win the NFC South. However, they are dangerously close to the cap limit, and would benefit from moving on from players who will likely not feature much this season.

Atlanta Falcons' Top Trade Candidates Player Position Cap Hit Taylor Heinicke Quarterback $4.5 million Richie Grant Safety $3.9 million

Taylor Heinicke

While it's never a bad thing to have too many quarterbacks capable of starting, it seems sensible to move on from Heinicke. He's currently on $4.5 million a year, too much for a third-string quarterback, and teams are willing to pay for competent back-ups.

The Falcons are in too tight of a cap situation to be able to afford a competent third quarterback, and they could get some decent draft capital in return.

The San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chargers would all benefit from upgrading their back-up QBs, while the Chicago Bears could use an older quarterback to mentor Caleb Williams. As last season demonstrated, a competent back-up quarterback is very important and Heinicke would likely command a lower day two pick.

Richie Grant

Richie Grant was a distinctly below average safety last year, and is now set to back up a seventh-round pick. The former second-round pick was a competent starter in his first two seasons, but struggled last year before being benched.

Moving him on would free up more cap space, and give more playing time to the talented Hellams. It would also allow them to sign another free agent safety, one who fits more with Ryan Nielsen's scheme.

Grant's ability to play at the NFL level would likely appeal to teams who need depth at safety, and he could be obtained very cheaply, likely for no more than a late day-three pick.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.