Highlights Quarterback Kirk Cousins will unlock the Atlanta Falcons’ considerable offensive weaponry.

Kyle Pitts and Drake London will shine alongside Cousins in OC Zac Robinson's scheme.

High-flying offense could be enough to carry the Falcons to the NFC South division crown.

The Atlanta Falcons are positioned to emerge as the NFL’s highest scoring offense in 2024. That’s a bold claim for a team coming off of three consecutive 7-10 seasons under former head coach and playcaller Arthur Smith, but the pieces are in place.

Last season’s version was particularly disappointing as Smith and Co. failed to unlock the prodigious talents of Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 overall selection in 2021, and Drake London, No. 8 in 2022. To be fair, Smith’s best quarterback during his tenure was the 36-year-old Matt Ryan, who was followed by Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.

That doesn’t absolve Smith, but everyone from casual observers to well-compensated pundits can appreciate how challenging it is to win with subpar quarterback play. Quarterback doesn’t project as an issue under new offensive boss Zac Robinson, who will have signal-caller Kirk Cousins directing the action after signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the team this offseason.

As exciting as the new appointments are on the surface, it’s the levels of synergy that invite and encourage so much enthusiasm for the Falcons’ offensive outlook in 2024.

Offensive coordinator Robinson hails from the Sean McVay coaching tree, having served as McVay’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season. The list of successful coaches and coordinators developed under McVay’s tutelage — not to mention the Shanahan and Kubiak Family influences — is lengthy.

Robinson helped McVay guide the Rams to a top 8 offensive finish, and he’ll have the opportunity to direct a similar degree of success for the Falcons this fall.

Related BREAKING: Kirk Cousins Signs With Atlanta Falcons on 4-Year Deal Though the Vikings had confidence that Cousins would return, the Falcons ultimately sign the biggest prize of the 2024 free agent class.

Kirk Cousins is Familiar With Zac Robinson’s Offensive Scheme

Cousins will be able to speak Robinson’s “language” fluently

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s nothing new to hear pundits or quarterbacks discussing the challenges of learning new systems, often likening it to learning a new language. Cousins may need to pick up a few new phrases, as Robinson puts his own dialect on a scheme the likes of McVay, Gary Kubiak, and the Shanahans popularized. But, ultimately, he has the foundation necessary to communicate with his weapons fluently, so to speak, and lead a productive and dangerous offense.

His connections to the aforementioned offensive pioneers expand beyond the household names. He’s enjoyed success under the likes of Kevin Stefanski and Kevin O’Connell, both cut from the same cloth.

2023 Falcons Per-Game Performance Stat Offense (NFL Rank) Defense (NFL Rank) Total Yards 334.3 (17th) 321.1 (11th) Passing Yards 207.3 (22nd) 202.9 (8th) Rushing Yards 127.0 (9th) 118.2 (20th) Points 18.9 (26th) 21.9 (18th)

Armed with not only an understanding of the playbook, but a feel for the manner in which Robinson wants to set up opposing defenses, Cousins will hit the ground running. And in doing so, he will put his bevy of aerial weapons — not to mention Bijan Robinson, whose eruption is imminent — on the business end of yards, touchdowns, fantasy points, and overs.

That collection of pass-catchers extends beyond the obvious names. Atlanta signed field-stretcher Darnell Mooney, who led the Chicago Bears with 140 targets in 2021. He won’t be asked to handle that workload with the Falcons, but his presence and skill set will help the offense fly dirty this fall.

Kyle Pitts, Drake London Investments Will Pay Dividends in 2024

Pitts and London will form an enviable tandem within the Falcons' explosive offense

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been expected of Pitts and London since they were top eight selections in the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts, respectively.

Despite offering glimpses of high ceilings — Pitts delivered 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie — there is a sense that their talents have been underutilized. Some of that is certainly on the quarterback. Even though Ryan was clearly beyond his peak by Pitts’ rookie season, he still represented a significant upgrade over the likes of Mariota and Ridder.

Age of Falcons' Skill Position Players Player Position Age (Years) Bijan Robinson RB 22 Tyler Allgeier RB 23 Drake London WR 22 Darnell Mooney WR 26 Kyle Pitts TE 23

Cousins, 36 years old when the season starts, may not be a spring chicken, but he’s playing at his personal peak. He was producing some of the best football of his career in 2023 before going down with a torn Achilles eight games into the season. His continued recovery is worth monitoring, but he’s optimistic about his progress and readiness for Week 1 of the 2024 season:

I'm optimistic that I can be full-speed at practice before we break for the summer. That's kind of the goal I've got for myself.

It can be a fun and insightful exercise to look at how Cousins and his coordinators utilized their weapons — the No. 1 wide receiver and tight end in particular — over the years across various stops.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Kirk Cousins had a hot start last year. Through the first three games of the 2023 NFL season, Cousins was on pace to record 6,018 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

For instance, it doesn’t require a vivid imagination to envision a breakthrough season for Pitts. One hundred targets isn’t a common threshold for tight ends, but Pitts reached that mark himself in his first season. And Cousins targeted his tight end over 100 times in this scheme on multiple occasions — Jordan Reed (114) in 2015 and T.J. Hockenson (127) in 2023.

Pitts will be heavily targeted and offer the option of attacking defenses throughout the deeper areas of the field. And if he can find more success in the touchdown scoring department — he established a career best of three in 2023 — he’ll force himself into the All-Pro discussion.

London possesses a similar degree of upside as he enters year three. This offense is incredibly friendly to well-rounded lead wide receivers who form a quality connection with their quarterback. All London has to do is look at Justin Jefferson to see the benefits of getting in sync with his new gunslinger.

The 6'4", third-year receiver will go about it in his own way, but whether he’s a target hog in the range of a 25% share or makes an impact as a downfield threat and red zone bully, London will demonstrate why he was the top receiver selected in 2022’s deep class. The Falcons certainly have a number of quality weapons that will command volume, but a target share in the 20-25% range is well within London's range of outcomes.

All the aforementioned pieces, elevated by improved quarterback play and coaching, will combine to help the Falcons knock off the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.