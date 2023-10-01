Highlights The Atlanta Falcons rely on young QB Desmond Ridder and rookie RB Bijan Robinson, but tight end Kyle Pitts hasn't been heavily involved this season.

Despite Pitts' limited production, Falcons have won games when he performed poorly and lost when he saw the ball a little more.

Falcons need to involve Pitts more in the offense to compete for the NFC South and give Ridder a chance to lead them to the playoffs.

The Atlanta Falcons somehow find themselves temporarily sitting atop the NFC South heading into Week 4. Part of their struggle is the fact that the team is relying on young quarterback Desmond Ridder and most fans expected him to in turn rely heavily on his tight end Kyle Pitts, which hasn't happened so far this season.

Despite that, the Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers (with their own rookie quarterback) and Green Bay Packers (with first-year starter Jordan Love), before losing to the impressive Detroit Lions in Week 3. Now, the Falcons head to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that had playoff aspirations heading into the season before opening with a 1-2 record. What most fans want to know is whether the Falcons can continue to win without using Pitts.

What Is Wrong With Kyle Pitts This Season?

Kyle Pitts opened the season as a legitimate top-tier tight end, a position that most young quarterbacks rely on as a security blanket when there's nothing downfield. In 2021, he eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie before crashing back to Earth in 2022 with only 28 receptions in 10 games, missing six to injury. Fans wanting to see him rebound in 2023 have been sorely disappointed.

In the Week 1 win over the Panthers, Pitts only caught two passes for 44 yards. He followed that up with two catches for 15 yards in a Week 2 win. Finally, the Falcons got him the ball more in Week 3, but it was in a loss where he caught five passes for 41 yards. That increased production can also be explained by game script, as the Falcons were trailing for most of the game.

He doesn't have a touchdown yet either and things don't look to be improving for him. He ranks first in total targets for Atlanta and his receptions are tied for second, but his numbers are still very low. His nine receptions are 19th among tight ends, putting him behind even guys like Indianapolis' Kyle Granson.

There are a few reasons for Pitts' lack of production. One, is that Ridder is a young quarterback and the Falcons don't want to overburden him with too many throws. Two, is that the Falcons are all in on a power-running game as their go-to offensive strategy. And three, the Falcons' offensive line has been very poor in pass protection, which limits Pitts' opportunities even further.

What Does Kyle Pitts Think About His Slow Start In 2023?

Pitts understands the concern, but all that matters to him is winning and losing games. The tight end knows that a lot of fans, and even some players, are concerned about their own numbers. Look at teams who are winning games and still have receivers yelling at their quarterbacks on the sidelines. For Pitts, this is not why he is playing the game.

“I’ve just got to take it play-by-play, and wait for an opportunity to come my way and make something of it. We’re all chasing the win so as long as we come out with a win, individual stats don’t matter to me.”

What Does This All Mean For The Atlanta Falcons?

The good news is that the Atlanta Falcons have a winning record. It's also nice to know that Kyle Pitts, one of their stars, is more concerned with winning ball games than caring for fantasy football managers. After three weeks, the Atlanta Falcons have a 2-1 record and are tied for first place in the NFC South.

However, they have competition for that division, and it is unlikely that the second place team will make the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked good, and the New Orleans Saints get Alvin Kamara back in Week 4. If Saints QB Derek Carr can get healthy, they have every chance of competing for the division with their top-tier defense.

The Falcons could be in a dogfight for the division title again this year, and if they want to give Ridder the chance to get them there, they need to get Kyle Pitts more involved in this offense.

One way to both get Pitts involved and keep the budding Ridder from taking unnecessary risks is to get Pitts running more routes underneath and even calling some short pass plays for the tight end like a screen or a quick slant here and there. The Falcons' running game has been the catalyst to their success so far, but if they want to continue that success, their offense cannot be one-dimensional, and Pitts is key to preventing that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.