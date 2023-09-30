Highlights Desmond Ridder still has the trust of his teammates and the potential to become a franchise quarterback despite his slow start and lack of experience.

Despite a slow start, fans shouldn't give up on Desmond Ridder just yet. He still has the full trust of his teammates that he is the guy. Ridder doesn't have the experience yet needed to be an elite quarterback, but he does have the skill set and potential to eventually grow into a franchise quarterback in the league.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell is just one of Ridder's teammates who still believes he is the right guy for the job. If Campbell, a player who has played with great quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Lamar Jackson over a 16-year NFL career, believes this, then there is hope Ridder will turn out to be a great quarterback after all.

Campbell's Experience With Quarterbacks

For starters, Campbell plays defensive end in the NFL. He has gone up against some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game—and he's sacked a bunch of them. Brett Farve, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes are just a few who have felt his wrath.

He has seen some of the best quarterbacks in the league up close and personal, and he has taken them down to the turf. How does this relate to Ridder? Well, Campbell sees him in practice every single day, and although he has started off slow, Campbell still thinks he will improve.

Campbell has not only sacked a ton of quarterbacks, he has played with some great ones too such as Warner, Carson Palmer, and Jackson. His experience on the practice field with guys like that is vital. That experience also speaks to his knowledge and understanding of the game on both sides.

Campbell Believes In Ridder

Campbell has played with other young quarterbacks trying to find their way in the league before, like Jackson. He has been able to study them, see some develop, and see some fail. His first-hand knowledge on this is something he talks about.

I’ve studied quarterbacks a lot, and I think it also takes a lot. Sometimes you see guys develop and just get better and improve, and some other guys they look good at first, but they never really improve and they kind of fall off… But there are definitely signs, you can see sparks and potential in guys early, but I think it comes down to the grind and work ethic.

Ridder hasn't been off to a hot start this year. In a Week 3 loss, Ridder went 21-for-38 and threw for just 201 yards. In fact, he's averaging under 200 yards-per-game this season through the air. Troubled fans are already worried Ridder isn't the franchise guy for the Falcons. They have had to rely on their run game to get wins, and when they can't run it well like in Week 3, they lose. Campbell thinks the Ridder detractors should pump the brakes.

Well I am privileged to see him practice everyday so what you see in practice is that he does a lot of good stuff. He’s just consistent, day-in, day-out and in the big moments he doesn’t shy away. He rises to the occasion… third downs, two-minute drills, he’s just finding ways to move the chains in those critical downs and that’s what makes him a really good player. I think that he will continue to do better and better and read the defenses and going through the process of getting everybody to the right play… But he can make every throw, he’s tough, he’s a good leader, he has all the tangibles. He’s very poised. And all the nitpicking, it really doesn’t matter. He keeps coming forward and keeps trying to get better and the best thing I like about him is that nothing really gets to him.

Ridder Needs To Find His Groove

With only four games under his belt last season, most of which were meaningless games, Ridder hasn't quite been able to get comfortable in his new starting role yet. Not only does he need to perform, he has to be a leader as well. All this added responsibility on the young quarterback can take some time getting used to.

After a few more games go by, don't be surprised to see Ridder find his groove more than we've ever seen before as him and his teammates continue to acclimate to one another and find chemistry. Ridder clearly has the physical tools, at this point it's just about getting used to the speed of the NFL and being poised when moving through his reads in the pocket.

Next up, the Falcons go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday morning in London. This unorthodox setting will be a big test to see if Ridder has improved since arguably his worst performance as a starter in Week 3. How a young signal caller reacts to a bad game is a huge indicator of his mental makeup.

All you want is to see is consistent progress when you've got a young QB. If Ridder continues to get better, he will have the trust of more and more of his veteran teammates and when a team has strong trust in the locker room, it makes them a unit that is tough to beat.