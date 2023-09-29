Highlights Falcons Coach Arthur Smith and QB Desmond Ridder are still figuring out how to win, despite their 2-1 record.

Ridder, a second-year quarterback, needs to consistently make winning plays and not making losing plays every week to improve.

Both Smith and Ridder believe playing desperate and finishing every snap is key to getting back on track and winning against the Jaguars in London.

The Atlanta Falcons head to London to square up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Before the matchup, head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Desmond Ridder had their own thoughts on how to get back on track this week after a bad performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, as their dreadful play resulted in a 20-6 loss, their first on the season.

Ridder And Smith Still Figuring Out How To Win

Although the Falcons hold a 2-1 record, the young team is still figuring out how to win. Ridder was drafted in the third round with the 74th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He was Marcus Mariota's backup for most of last year, eventually getting his chance to play in the season's final month.

With only four games of experience last year, Ridder came into 2023 without a lot of experience under his belt. As a young quarterback in the league, he still has to figure out how to consistently make winning plays every single week and, arguably more importantly, how not to make losing plays.

He has showed he is capable of both on occasion, like the game against the Green Bay Packers when he led them in the back from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to get the win, or in Week 3 when he averaged just 3.2 yards per pass play. Smith is in his 15th year as an NFL coach, though his three years with the Falcons are his first as a head coach in the NFL.

As the big cheese, he holds a 16-21 record, which is not particularly bad considering it's only his third year in the top job, but there is still some work to be done. Smith and Ridder had minimal time on the field together last year since Ridder was the backup and practice can only go so far, so they will have to continue working out the kinks on the fly during this regular season.

Falcons Need To Play "Desperate"

The Jaguars haven't started well, but they are loaded with talent, and if the Falcons want to get back in the win column they have a lot of fixing up to do from last week. Ridder only completed about 55% of his passes and threw for just over 200 yards. The young signal caller says determination and perserverance is how they'll get the job done.

Yeah, I think that just means you know, everyone flying around, you know, as hard as you can, as hard as you can every single snap, you know. It's going to be who wants it more, who's finishing, who's finishing in the fourth quarter, who's finishing on the first play, you know. Those will be the guys who win, the team who will be successful at the end of the day, you know. Those teams who go out there, and the ones who are finishing to the ball, you see the energy, you see the juice, not only from the guys on the field, but on the sidelines as well.

Smith believes playing "desperate" is essential to the outcome of the game this Sunday. He wasn't very pleased in how last week went and thinks they need to start faster in London on Sunday morning.

Same thing, I mean, we're talking one goal is to win the game. So obviously not very pleased. And it's what the challenge is, every week, you're coming off a loss, you know, it's gonna leave a bad taste in your mouth. And we need to be the desperate team, we need to start faster, got to play clean and operate better. We didn't handle the road environment well. Played well at home, and that's a challenge. And this will be, I know, it's technically a Jaguars home game, but it'll be a great crowd. So it's kind of a somewhat neutral site. Hopefully, we've made some Falcon fans over here. We're excited.

How Has The Smith-Ridder Marriage Fared?

The pair have a 2-1 record and have looked much better than people thought they would this early in the season. Ridder himself hasn't been anywhere near outstanding, only throwing two touchdowns in the three games played—but he has also only thrown one interception on the year, showing maturity in his decision-making.

The Falcons' run-game struggled last week for the first time all year, which led the Falcons to try and use Ridder to win the game to no avail. Smith still believes there is a lot of work to be done, but he can't be too upset considering the Falcons sit atop the NFC South with an untested second-year player under center.

If the Falcons can continue to grow as a team and find ways to become the aggressor, there's a chance by the end of this season Smith will have a winning record as a head coach in the NFL. Sunday's matchup in London will be their first test on how to deal with defeat, so it will be interesting to see if their play backs up their desperate words.