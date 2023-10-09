Highlights Despite their disappointing season, the Hawks have been consistent playoff contenders, thanks to their strong roster building and draft process.

The Hawks made some surprising moves in the offseason to strengthen their chances at the title, adding offensive stability and defensive wings to their rotation.

The hiring of coach Quin Snyder gives the Hawks hope for success, as they have a similar roster construction to the Jazz teams Snyder previously coached. Internal development and surviving non-Trae Young minutes are crucial for their title chances.

The Atlanta Hawks have quickly withdrawn from the center of the public eye. Despite their Cinderella run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 and their acquisition of young star Dejounte Murray ahead of last season, a disappointing campaign in 2022-2023 had them missing out on a guaranteed playoff spot, a postseason series win, and the national attention reserved for established contenders and exciting new teams.

While the Hawks have failed to garner consistent playoff success, they've been a postseason team in each of the last three seasons. Quietly, they've been one of the better organizations at roster building, repeatedly making moves to try to better the core around Trae Young. Due to their diligence with the draft process, Atlanta has built one of the best wing rotations in the NBA, in a league where that particular position has proven to be a premium necessity for any team looking to vy for the title.

Atlanta didn't stop making tweaks around their new star backcourt of Young and Murray this past summer either, having made some surprising moves in pursuit of the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Hawks have failed to win 50 games in the Trae Young-era — in fact, they haven't cracked more than 43 wins in a year. They'll have an uphill battle ahead of them to try to obtain home-court advantage in the first round, with an extremely competitive Eastern Conference waiting.

Notable roster changes

In:

Kobe Bufkin (Rookie)

Wesley Matthews

Patty Mills

Out:

John Collins

Aaron Holiday

At a glance, it may seem like the Atlanta Hawks took a significant step backward in terms of cumulative talent since they traded away John Collins for scraps. After all, Collins was a prospect who showed enough flashes early on to warrant this tweet from the Hawks social media team:

In reality, though, the Hawks offloaded an underachieving malcontent and opened up more minutes for their young players who could actually affect their title chances next season. Their only mistake was not trading Collins earlier before it became apparent that he's not a future franchise cornerstone. In the end, they held onto the asset too long and had to move him to clear salary in exchange for a paltry return.

Still, this offseason should be viewed as a win for Atlanta. They didn't add Damian Lillard or Jrue Holiday like some of their rivals did, but they did add three rotation-ready pieces while losing only one. Patty Mills will come in and provide immediate offensive stability to a bench unit that has long struggled to generate points when Young isn't on the floor. Wesley Matthews gives the Hawks another solid three-and-D wing that can be counted on for productive postseason minutes. Kobe Bufkin was a smart high-upside selection at the 15th overall pick; one who could both contribute right away in a small role and grow into a more impactful piece in the near future.

Collins was still a solid starter who provided elite rim spacing, respectable perimeter gravity for his size, and passable help defense, so his departure is still a loss. The Hawks do have the talent in place necessary to replace his production, though, and their overall offseason should be considered a positive one.

Keys to the 2023-2024 season

Let Quin Snyder cook

After a 29-30 start to last season, the Hawks elected to part ways with head coach Nate McMillan, bringing in former Utah Jazz play-caller Quin Snyder to helm the team instead. With Snyder on the sidelines, the Hawks continued to play .500 basketball, going 11-11 including their Play-In Tournament victory over the Miami Heat to secure the seventh seed.

Before taking over in Atlanta, Snyder accumulated a 58.5 win percentage with the Jazz. Clearly, the coach knows how to win. With an entire offseason to implement his system and a full campaign to work with, the Hawks will hope to replicate Snyder's success in Utah, where his team won 44 games or more in six straight seasons.

Atlanta's roster construction is pretty similar to the Jazz teams that Snyder dominated with, built around an elite offensive backcourt and a rim protector that can clean up for perimeter lapses. Rudy Gobert is clearly a tier or two above Clint Capela, but the Hawks have talent in areas where the Jazz didn't, namely with several athletic wings that could turn into two-way stalwarts. There's no reason that this Atlanta team can't implement Snyder's preferred methods and replicate the Jazz's success — and hopefully even reach new heights.

Internal development from young players

It's puzzling that the Hawks aren't receiving more national attention considering the cast amount of young talent that they have employed. Onyeka Okongwu has shown promise to some day be one of the best defensive anchors in the entire league. A.J. Griffin, Jalen Johnson, and Saddiq Bey have all had moments that have inspired great confidence for their development tracks.

Not to mention their already-established players who still have room to grow, such as Young, Murray, and De'Andre Hunter, the oldest of them having just turned 27. The Hawks may have not added a star this offseason like the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics, but there's a very real chance that they gain one by way of internal development this upcoming year. Their title chances sorely depend on it.

Survive the Trae Young-less minutes

One of the primary reasons that Atlanta traded for Murray was to help alleviate the offensive troubles that the Hawks had grown accustomed to whenever Young was on the pine. Unfortunately, this did not pan out in the first season with the new backcourt.

Trae Young - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 26.2 Assists 10.2 Rebounds 3.0 Field goal % 42.9 3-point field goal % 33.5

Atlanta's offense still suffered greatly whenever Young wasn't running things, going from a 118 offensive rating with him on the court to a 115.1 when he was off. The Hawks most common non-Young lineup feature Murray alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic, Griffin, Johnson, and Okongwu. That unit posted a 115.3 ORTG, according to Cleaning the Glass.

That clearly isn't going to cut it, and their effectiveness without Young has been and will continue to be the greatest obstacle between the Hawks and true title contention. Between the additions of Murray, Mills, and Snyder, Atlanta needs to be able to solve this hurdle if they're to be serious threats for the championship.

Read more: What to expect from Trae Young for the 2023-24 NBA season