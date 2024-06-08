Highlights The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for an NBA championship.

Alexandre Sarr is the center the Hawks need.

Trading Dejounte Murray for Brandon Ingram could balance the team.

The Atlanta Hawks are once again a perennial playoff contender, but they're aiming higher than that now. Led by All-Star guard Trae Young during a time when the league has more parity than ever, the franchise's sights are on an NBA championship. As all 30 teams will claim their desire to raise a title banner, that may not be saying much. However, there are only a handful of teams that truly believe they have a roster that's made for it.

That said, the Hawks are missing something. Their championship elixir is a bit off. For most, the simple solution is to trade one of Young or Dejounte Murray in order to improve the team's balance and chemistry. Yet, the problems are a bit deeper than that; one splash move won't vault the Hawks into the ethereal realm occupied by dynasty teams like the Golden State Warriors. Three key offseason decisions may though.

Draft a Franchise Player

Alexandre Sarr is an ideal modern-day center

With the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks select… Perth center Alexandre Sarr.

There are multiple directions Atlanta could go with this pick. JL Bourg forward Zaccharie Risacher has a sweet shooting stroke and defensive versatility. He could be a great 3-and-D player for years to come, fitting in neatly beside rising star Jalen Johnson. Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard will almost certainly be considered due to his efficiency, IQ, and pedigree. The Hawks would have a smallish backcourt depending on which starting guard they trade, but potentially two great shooters as well.

However, Sarr is the biggest game-changer for Atlanta. He’s more capable of guarding in space than Clint Capela, yet a better interior defender than Onyeka Okongwu. He’s the best of both worlds, one could say. With that said, he’s exactly the type of center the Hawks need to compete in the modern NBA. Furthermore, while Nikola Jokić may be the king of big men now, Sarr is the ideal player to guard the Victor Wembanyama’s of the world due to his length and mobility.

As the Hawks continue their Okongwu-at-the-4 experiment and deploy stretch-big Mo Gueye, Sarr’s rim protection becomes even more enticing. To that point, with the return of Twin Tower lineups, it may be wise for Atlanta to have more size in their frontcourt. That said, the league is still more skilled than ever, so Sarr’s guard skills —particularly his shooting upside —are extremely valuable as well.

Sign a Role Player

Royce O'Neale is among the better 3-and-D players in the NBA

Though the Hawks are over the cap, they’ll have the $12.9 million non-taxpayer's mid-level exception and the $4.7 million bi-annual exception at their disposal this offseason.

This is how Atlanta will land an excellent 3-and-D player in Royce O’Neale. Not coincidentally, O’Neale also has experience in Quin Snyder’s system from his time with the Utah Jazz. That familiarity and his two-end excellence make him a great addition. Indeed, he could even be penciled into their starting lineup if Young or Murray were to be traded. Capable of playing both wing and forward spots, he even diversifies their lineup choices.

Royce O'Neale -- By The Numbers (2023-24 Stats) MPG PPG SPG 3P% 24.7 7.7 0.7 37.0

In 2023-24, O’Neale shot 37.0 percent from 3, and he’s made at least 37 percent of his 3s in each of the last six seasons. He’s also played in at least 71 games in each of the last six seasons. He may not demand the full MLE, but with his consistency and defensive technique, it’ll likely take more than the bi-annual to sign him.

Trade for a Star

Dejounte Murray for Brandon Ingram is the most sensible trade

The most sensible trade for the Hawks is moving Murray and Clint Capela for New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram. This isn’t necessarily an even trade, as the Pelicans are receiving a bit more talent than they’re giving. However, this move improves the backcourt chemistry while still keeping a volume scorer in the starting lineup. It also helps Atlanta shed some salary (about $11.7 million), which they’ve been trying to do since last offseason.

Dejounte Murray vs. Brandon Ingram (2023-24 Stats) Player PPG APG SPG FG% 3P% Dejounte Murray 22.5 6.4 1.4 45.9 36.3 Brandon Ingram 20.8 5.7 0.8 49.2 35.5

If the Hawks follow through on the first two steps, they’ll be starting Young, O’Neale, Ingram, Johnson, and Sarr. Their bench will be headlined by Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and De’Andre Hunter. All things considered, that’s not a bad way to enter 2024-25. The Hawks may not have more firepower than they did in 2023-24, but it's worth noting that Atlanta didn't struggle to score, averaging 118.3 points per game (ranked 5th in the NBA).