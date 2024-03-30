Highlights The season series was evenly split with the Atlanta Hawks out-rebounding the Boston Celtics in three of the four matchups.

The Hawks focused on second-chance points and limited the Celtics' threes, which has been effective all season.

The Hawks must overcome hurdles and will possibly face the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament before a first-round matchup with Boston.

The 10-seed Atlanta Hawks took down the NBA-leading Boston Celtics twice this past week in shocking fashion. Atlanta was missing Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), and Saddiq Bey (ACL), among others.

However, Dejounte Murray led his team to two impressive victories. The Hawks completed a 30-point comeback victory on March 25 and took down the Celtics' healthy starting lineup behind Murray's game-winner in overtime three days later. Atlanta could pose a threat to Boston's championship hopes if the teams face off in the playoffs.

The Season Series was Split Down the Middle

Both teams protected their respective home courts

The season series resulted in a 2-2 tie. Each team won on their home court in a close fashion. While the Celtics took the game on November 26 by 10, the margin of victory was only 5.25 points across the four contests.

Both games in Atlanta ended in a one-possession game coming down to the wire. On March 25, De'Andre Hunter buried a top-of-the-key three after Clint Capela collected an offensive board to deliver the knockout punch. Atlanta's effort on the glass helped them again on March 28 after Hunter grabbed an offensive rebound, leading to Bogdan Bogdanović's clutch triple to tie the game with 27 seconds left.

Hawks - Rebounds vs Celtics Date (Result) Hawks Celtics 11/26/23 (103-113 Loss) 43 58 2/7/24 (117-125 Loss) 49 45 3/25/24 (120-118 Win) 44 38 3/28/24 (123-122 Win) 53 43

After the overtime win, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder revealed second-chance points were "a point of emphasis for us before the game." As a result, Atlanta out-rebounded Boston in both victories at home and won second-chance points 28-11. Hunter collected a career-high 13 boards in the most recent matchup.

One of the Celtics' staples offensively is weaponizing the three-point shot. They lead the NBA taking 42.5 threes per game. In the two games at TD Garden, Boston attempted 47 and 49 triples, respectively. While they did not convert at a high percentage, the threat spread Atlanta's defense out, opening up drives to the paint. In the two games at State Farm Arena, the Celtics only took 74 threes combined. The Hawks took Boston out of their "A" game.

The Road to a Playoff Matchup

Boston is comfortable, but Atlanta has some hurdles

Before both teams can meet in a seven-game series, the Hawks need to reach the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. If the NBA Playoffs started today, Atlanta would face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in the first game of the Play-In. The Hawks are 0-2 against Chicago this season with one game left to play. If Atlanta can beat the Bulls, it would set up a road game with either the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, the Hawks blew out the Heat 116-105 to advance into the playoffs. They out-rebounded Miami, 63-39, 21 of which belonged to Capela, on the way to a comfortable victory. Despite Miami's ninth-ranked defensive rating of 112.8 last season, Atlanta played Bey and Bogdanović heavy minutes off the bench to spread out the defense.

Kyle Lowry dropped 33 points off the bench to lead the Heat, but Jimmy Butler shot 6-19 from the field. With Hunter and the emergence of Johnson, the Hawks have two quality defenders to slow down Miami's star. If these two teams face off, it will be interesting to see if Young and Murray can break down the Heat's signature postseason defense.

The 76ers will enter the postseason with major question marks surrounding the health of superstar Joel Embiid. If they face the Hawks without him, it could be a difficult task. The teams split the season series at two wins apiece, but Philadelphia lost both games without Embiid. However, the Sixers won both contests by double-digits when he played. Embiid dominated Atlanta, scoring 32 and 38 points, respectively, in the first two games. If he is healthy, it would be an entertaining contest between Embiid/Tyrese Maxey and Young/Murray.

If Atlanta navigates its way through the Play-In as the ninth or tenth seed, Boston will be waiting for them. The series would be one of the more exciting first-round matchups in the NBA, especially if the Hawks get healthy.