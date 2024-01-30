Highlights The Atlanta Hawks, who have been struggling this season, are considering trade options, including potentially moving guard Dejounte Murray.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder has reportedly lobbied for the team to keep Murray, who has been a consistent performer and is having a career year offensively.

While Murray's individual stats are impressive, his impact on the scoreboard and his pairing with Trae Young have been concerning, as the team has been outscored when they are on the court together.

The hard-luck Atlanta Hawks have followed up a particularly poor December by maintaining a downward trajectory here in 2024. Before hanging on by a thread against a scuffling Toronto Raptors team that was playing without RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl on Sunday, the team had lost four straight games by an average margin of 15.8 points.

Atlanta's failure to keep itself in the heart of the playoff mix, where the club had been during each of the previous three seasons, reportedly has GM Landry Fields considering cash-out moves up and down his roster. To that end, former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray's name has been bandied about in trade chatter heading into the NBA's Feb. 8 Trade Deadline.

In a recent update to his Stein Line newsletter on Substack, however, longtime league insider Marc Stein indicated that Murray may have a guardian angel in the team's head coach, who has "lobbied" to keep Murray in Atlanta.

“Another interesting wrinkle to emerge on the Murray front: League sources say Coach Quin Snyder has lobbied the Hawks to keep him.”

Murray has been consistent this season

The seventh-year pro is in the midst of a career campaign

While one could probably quibble about his long-held status as a two-way impact player at this point, there's no doubt that Murray has been earning his $17.7 million salary (and then some) on the offensive side of the floor this season. Through 45 appearances, the University of Washington product is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from three-point range.

Murray's success, 2023-24 Stat Career ranking PPG 21.4 1st 3pt% 38.8% 2nd AST 5.1 4th REB 5.0 6th STL 1.3 5th USG% 24.9% 2nd

So, it's not difficult to see why Snyder — who became accustomed to winning during his tenure with the Utah Jazz — would be less than enthusiastic about a potential swap, especially if the goal is simply to acquire assets. Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer has reported that the team is seeking two first-round picks and a starting-level player as compensation.

One thing to note about Murray is that his actual impact on the scoreboard has been substantially less impressive than his counting stats. Across his 1,567 minutes on the court, the Hawks have been outscored by 4.0 points per 100 possessions.

Moreover, his pairing with franchise cornerstone Trae Young hasn't given the Hawks the dominating backcourt they were hoping to see when they brought him over from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022.

Are Young & Murray an awkward fit?

Some of the numbers have been concerning for the Hawks

On paper, Young and Murray have the potential to be one of the deadliest backcourt tandems in the NBA. In reality, Atlanta has been running at a deficit when the two players have been on the court together. In their 934 shared minutes this season, the club has been outscored by a whopping 5.4 points per 100 possessions.

That number makes Young-Murray the third-worst two-man lineup combination on the team among the many that have logged 200-plus minutes together this season.

Hawks' Worst Two-Man Lineups Lineup Net Rating C. Capela & J. Johnson -9.1 D. Hunter & O. Okongwu -8.0 T. Young & D. Murray -5.4

Snyder's squad has performed especially poorly on the defensive end with Young and Murray defending the point of attack, conceding 119.5 points per 100 possessions when the two share the hardwood.

While Murray has been playing well this season and the potential for a dynamic backcourt is there, Snyder might fear that his days are numbered in Atlanta. If the tandem of Murray and Young continues to disappoint, it might be indicative that Atlanta wants to blow things up, starting with the removal of the head coach.