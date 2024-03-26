Highlights The Atlanta Hawks made NBA history with a 30-point comeback win against the Boston Celtics.

In spite of missing Trae Young, the Hawks got contributions from all players and a strong defense.

The Celtics acknowledged their mistakes and are preparing for a rematch against the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a remarkable 30-point comeback win to beat the Boston Celtics 120-118 on Monday night at State Farm Arena. It was the largest comeback victory in the NBA this season.

After Boston dominated the first half with hot three-point shooting and shot-making, Atlanta flipped the game upside down, despite missing its All-Star point guard Trae Young. While Bogdan Bogdanović and De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 22 and 24 points, respectively, every player for Atlanta chipped in to complete the comeback.

"The biggest thing we said at halftime is, 'We gotta fight.'"- De'Andre Hunter

Celtics vs Hawks - Scoring by Quarter Quarter Hawks Celtics 1st 22 44 2nd 34 30 3rd 34 22 4th 30 22

Boston dropped 44 points in the first quarter to stun the crowd inside State Farm Arena. Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porziņģis combined for 37 of those 44. However, the Hawks' defense held Boston to 44 points in the second half, including 1-15 shooting from beyond the arc.

Atlanta put together a string of runs in the third quarter to claw its way back. The Hawks opened the frame on a 19-4 run, generating efficient offense off Boston's live-ball turnovers. Vít Krejčí went on a personal 8-0 run to cut the Hawks' deficit to three points. After this point, it was anybody's game to win.

In his post-game press conference, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder highlighted both the fans and the team.

"Our fans... they hung in there, as did our team. What they did tonight is really unique."

With the Hawks up 117-116, Dejounte Murray attacked a favorable matchup against Porziņģis. Murray generated an open mid-range shot, but the ball bounced off the rim. Clint Capela snagged the offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Hunter, who nailed a three at the top of the key, sending Hawks fans into a frenzy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Atlanta is the first team since the 2002-2003 season to win a game against the NBA's best team after falling behind by 30 points, per Hawks PR.

Bostons Learns a 'Good Lesson'

Key Celtics speak on the surprising loss

The Celtics are not overreacting to this defeat. Head coach Joe Mazulla described the game as "a really good lesson... You let a team hang around... credit to them for battling back." He also referenced the impact of the Hawks shooting 50 percent from downtown. Boston leads the league in three-point percentage at 39.1 percent but shot just 11-38 for 28.9 percent in this game.

Even though the Celtics have likely wrapped up the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, they still have work to do to succeed in the postseason. Brown discussed what Boston's mindset needs to be headed down the stretch of the regular season.

Tatum took a more blunt approach when talking to the media.

"We f----- the game up, and we know that... take it on the chin and get ready for Thursday."

In an interesting schedule quirk, the Celtics face the Hawks on the road in an exciting re-match on Thursday, March 28. NBA fans will want to keep an eye out for any potential fireworks following the emotions of Monday's results.