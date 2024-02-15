Highlights The Atlanta Hawks reportedly considered a potential trade with the San Antonio Spurs involving Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks (24-31) continue to reside in the purgatory that lies between the bona fide playoff teams in the NBA and those that are in the running for a top draft pick, having lost four of their last six games to fall to the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. For a team like Atlanta that's laden with veterans and three years removed from a conference finals appearance, it's clear that expectations aren't being met.

Consequently, the Hawks featured heavily in the trade chatter leading up to the Association's Feb. 8 deal-making deadline, with Dejounte Murray's name being bandied about the hoops blogosphere. In the end, though, GM Landry Fields elected to stay the course with his current roster, even as that course is threatening to break a streak of three straight playoff campaigns.

However, Fields and his brain trust weren't averse to making a move, perhaps even a franchise-altering one. Via The Ringer's Howard Beck:

"One exec said Atlanta discussed a potential Young trade with San Antonio before last week’s deadline. The Hawks were also well known to be shopping Dejounte Murray, their other star guard, before the deadline, but never found a deal they liked. It’s considered a near certainty that they will part with one, or both, this summer."

While the notion that the Hawks could part with their cornerstone is eye-popping, it has become increasingly clear that his and Murray's partnership has left something to be desired.

The Young-Murray backcourt hasn't lived up to expectations

Lack of success could result in Young being traded this summer

Where counting stats are concerned, Young and Murray have been one of the more potent tandems in the league. Through games played on Feb. 14, the former has averaged 26.7 points, 10.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per outing while sinking 37.1 percent of his threes. Murray, meanwhile, has put up 21.4 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds nightly and posted a career-best effective field goal percentage of 52.8.

When the two share the court, though, the Hawks are running at a deficit overall.

Hawks' Worst Two-Man Lineups Lineup Net Rating C. Capela - J. Johnson -8.9 D. Murray - T. Young -5.8 D. Murray - J. Johnson -5.5

Atlanta has been outscored by 5.8 points per 100 possessions over the 1,108 minutes that Young and Murray have shared on the court this season. That number makes them the second-worst two-man lineup combination on the team (minimum 500 minutes). Things have been particularly brutal on the defensive end, where opponents are scoring 120.6 points/100 poss. during those same minutes.

While Murray built a reputation as a two-way player during his time in San Antonio, his mix with Young has provided a textbook example of the pitfalls of running a small-ish backcourt.

As it stands, Young is on one of the most bloated contracts in basketball — he'll earn $40.6 million this season, $43 million next season, $46 million in 2025-26 and nearly $49 million in 2026-27 (although he does have an early termination option). Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports recently reported that some NBA teams believe that "Young could become available for trade this summer."

The San Antonio Spurs could remain suitors, as they have a war chest of draft picks acquired by trading Murray to Atlanta in the first place and could use a pick-and-roll partner to pair with rookie Victor Wembanyama, who is currently being swarmed by opposing defenses. Young would alleviate some stress, and Atlanta would be able to get their picks back.