Highlights Key players for the Atlanta Hawks are injured, which means reserves will have to step up if the Hawks are to escape the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Vit Krejčí has stepped up with increased playing time and offensive production, but he will need his two-way contract to be converted to a standard contract.

Bruno Fernando excels off the bench in Okongwu's absence and could matchup well with the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In games.

The injury bug has hit the Atlanta Hawks hard this season. Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (knee), Saddiq Bey (ACL), and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) have all missed significant time. With just two games left in the NBA regular season, they reported some unfortunate injury news. Johnson and Okongwu will be re-evaluated in approximately three and four weeks, respectively. Their timelines mean they will miss the NBA Play-In Tournament and the first round of playoffs should Atlanta advance.

Johnson suffered a grade two ankle sprain on April 9 against the Miami Heat when he came down awkwardly after a layup. Okongwu sprained his big toe on February 12 but returned for two games on March 18 and 21. However, he encountered a setback and has not played since then. On April 9, he underwent a non-surgical procedure to reduce the swelling in his toe.

Atlanta needs to fill two important spots in the rotation before the play-in starts next week. Head Coach, Quin Snyder, and General Manager, Laundry Fields, need to discuss how the Hawks plan to plug the holes in the rotation with the postseason looming.

Vít Krejčí Has Stepped Up

Krejčí is not eligible for the postseason but has made an impact

Vit Krejčí was not on Atlanta’s roster to start the 2023-2024 campaign. The Hawks signed him on a two-way contract on December 22. Initially, he did not receive consistent playing time, but the injuries to Bey and Hunter opened up minutes. Krejčí took advantage of the opportunity and cemented himself as an impactful player. He starts on the wing, replacing Jalen Johnson.

Snyder’s influence has helped Krejčí increase his confidence offensively. The Czech forward has previously shown the ability to drive and make smart passes to set up his teammates. At six-foot-eight-inches, he provides length on the perimeter and plays solid defense opposing wings with Hunter and Johnson off the floor.

This season, Snyder has encouraged Krejčí to be more aggressive in his scoring chances and take what the defense gives him. He is shooting and scoring with the most confidence in his career. On April 1, Krejčí scored 18 points on a perfect 6-6 from beyond the arc in the Hawks' victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Vit Krejčí's Offensive Impact Last 18 Games Category Stat PPG 7.2 3pt% 42.9 MPG 28.1

Because Krejčí is on a two-way contract, he is not eligible to play in the postseason. With Johnson and Bey unavailable, Krejčí has filled important holes in the wing. Atlanta has to convert him to a standard NBA deal to participate in the postseason, but it would mean releasing another player. Two candidates to be waived include Trent Forrest and Wesley Matthews. With only two games remaining, the Hawks must act swiftly if they decide to convert Krejčí’s contract.

Bruno Fernando Provides A Spark Off the Bench

Fernando backs up Clint Capela with Okongwu out

Atlanta traded for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews before the trade deadline in 2023. This is Fernando’s second stint with the Hawks. He spent the first two years of his career in Atlanta. While Mathews has been in the rotation for most of the season, Fernando only received consistent minutes after Okongwu went down.

The Hawks miss Okongwu’s outside shooting and defensive switch ability, but Fernando has put up career-high numbers in his absence.

Bruno Fernando - Career-high Stats Since February 12 Category Stat PPG 7.2 MPG 19.1 RPG 5.5

Fernando’s calling card is the energy and effort he plays with every night. He has improved his footwork in the low post and serves as a formidable lob threat on the pick-and-roll. Grant Williams saw Fernando’s athleticism and strength firsthand when Atlanta’s center posterized him on this rack attack.

Krejčí could see a consistent 30-minute role in the postseason if the Hawks convert his contract. If Andre Drummond plays for the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In, Fernando needs to be ready to keep him off the glass. While they might not be household names, Krejčí and Fernando will be crucial to the Hawks' chances for success in the 2024 NBA postseason.