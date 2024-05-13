Highlights The Young and Murray duo has been unsuccessful for the Hawks, leading to a potential trade involving Young.

The Hawks may consider trading Young and/or their first overall pick in the upcoming Draft to shake up their roster.

Reports indicate that Victor Wembanyama could be interested in playing alongside Trae Young if Young is traded there.

The entire offseason plans for the Atlanta Hawks were altered when they won the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday afternoon, becoming owners of the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Shrouds of uncertainty already loomed over the Hawks as they once again had an underwhelming season with the duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, which was anticipated to be one of the league’s best.

Instead, it has become clear that Young and Murray have not meshed together well on the court, taking a team expected to be great on paper due to that duo, and transforming it into mediocrity. The Hawks made the playoffs last year despite finishing at .500, with a record of 41-41, but were swiftly eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

This year, the Hawks finished at an even worse position: ten games under .500 at 36-46, which allowed them to notch the final Play-In Tournament spot. But they were once again swiftly taken care of and eliminated from contention, this time by the Chicago Bulls.

Culmination of Failure

The Hawks’ plan hasn’t worked out, and it could lead to Young being traded

It has become clear that the current formula is not working for the Hawks, leading to rumors that they may blow it up this offseason. That could involve trading one of Young, Murray, the draft pick, or both.

“There’s a growing belief among rival teams that this summer will also put All-Star Trae Young on the league’s trade block. Perhaps Atlanta will look to attach the top pick to one of those players in their upcoming trade conversations.” —NBA reporter Jake Fischer

According to senior NBA reporter for Yahoo Sports, Jake Fischer, there is growing belief that the Hawks will choose to put Trae Young on the trading block. Now that they have received the first overall pick in the upcoming Draft, they may choose to either keep it and develop a homegrown player, or attach it with either Young or Murray.

This year’s draft class has not been hyped up to be the greatest, so perhaps the Hawks will choose to shop it around. Plenty of teams will be in the hunt for a superstar of either Young’s or Murray’s caliber and if it takes a draft pick to get the deal done, the Hawks will have the best one in their possession.

Wembanyama and Young Duo?

Reports indicated that Victor Wembanyama would be interested in playing with Young

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs reportedly expressed interest in playing alongside Trae Young if Young is dealt to San Antonio. According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, reports have indicated that he is intrigued by the idea should it happen, but the odds of it are unlikely.

“I will say I have talked to people who know Wemby who have indicated he is at least intrigued by the idea. Now, intrigued by that idea and pounding the table are two very different things. I have no idea whether Gregg Popovich would be intrigued by the idea.” —Tim McMahon

Whether or not the Hawks will even choose to trade anybody off is unknown at this point. But the reality remains that they are not in an ideal position after two seasons of Young and Murray ended in naught.

Now in possession of the first overall pick, it throws a new wrench into the works which will shake up not only the Hawks but the entire landscape of the league.