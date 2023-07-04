Former Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was traded to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick last week, but NBA writer Mark Medina believes the Hawks ‘mismanaged’ the situation entirely.

NBA news – John Collins

The 2017 No. 19 overall pick has been subject to a multitude of NBA trade rumors over the past three seasons, and finally he is on the move to the Utah Jazz.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the trade was a cost-cutting move, with Collins having 3-years and $78 million remaining on his deal, and in turn it created $25.3 million in trade exception for the Hawks, the largest in the NBA.

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz argued that the move ended the 25-year-old’s misery after the front-office seemingly U-turned on him and frequently tried to trade him, in what he believes was an embarrassing move by the Hawks after trading him away for little in return.

With this potentially contributing to his declined performances on the court, as well as his role with the team being diminished, the 2018 All-Rookie Second Team big man can now finally move forward and attempt to salvage his young NBA career.

What does Mark Medina think about how the Hawks handled John Collins?

Medina believes that a combination of roster turnover and the front-office’s change of heart over his value to the team was why the Wake Forest alum failed to develop on an upward trajectory in recent seasons.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Yeah, I think there's a combination of things. There was a lot of roster turnover, so a lot of transition with him. John Collins, he showed a lot of potential as a young player, and then he got more attention. Frankly, I think the Hawks mismanaged things as far as trading him or not.”

“When I talked with Landry Fields during summer league last year, he was adamant to me that they've never been shopping John Collins around and that they value him. It's more other teams calling and they're listening to see what's available.”

“But I think that the danger of having that is not only does it get out, but it sends the message that teams think that he is available. If you say we’ll listen to the pitches, that means that you're always considering the idea.”

John Collins – Optimism for the future

The Utah native enjoyed a steady progression, showing real promise over his first three seasons in the NBA, with many of his career-bests coming in the 2019-20 shortened season.

As per Statmuse, in the 2019-20 season, in 33.2 minutes per game, Collins averaged a career-high 21.6 PPG, 10.1 RPG and 1.6 BPG.

However, since then his numbers have declined massively, with him averaging only 13.1 PPG, and 6.5 APG in 30.0 minutes across the 2022-23 season.

He now joins a Utah Jazz roster who are early on in their rebuild after losing NBA all-stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell last year, and even though he is only about to turn 26, he can offer some veteran presence in a relatively young team as he enters his 7th season in the league.

Alongside Lauri Markkanen and all-rookie center Walker Kessler, the Utah Jazz are a team on the rise, and Collins should be looking to take full advantage of his opportunity of a fresh-start to get back to being the 20-10 player he once was, with none other than his home-town team.