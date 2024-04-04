Highlights The Atlanta Hawks clinched a Play-In spot after recent success, despite season-long injury issues.

Jalen Johnson shines with impressive career-high stats post-return from ankle sprain against the Detroit Pistons.

De'Andre Hunter has stepped up offensively, providing key efficiency and scoring for the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament after a win against the Detroit Pistons on April 3. While they have not had the regular season many fans expected, they will, at least, have a chance to make a postseason run. It is up to them what they do with the opportunity.

Atlanta has found a rhythm, winning six of their last seven games, despite being badly hit by the injury bug. Trae Young remains sidelined due to finger surgery, and Saddiq Bey is out for the season with a torn ACL.

However, Jalen Johnson and rookie Kobe Bufkin returned to the lineup this week, adding more fuel to the Hawks' recent run. They look to carry this momentum through the next week and a half to advance in the postseason.

Johnson Returns and Has Career Night

The Hawks' forward showed off his unique skillset against Detroit

Johnson missed six games after spraining his right ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 18. Two-way forward Vít Krejčí got the starting assignment while he was sidelined. Johnson returned to face the Chicago Bulls on April 1 but came off the bench with a 25-minute restriction. He hit his first three shots when he entered the game but struggled overall, shooting 4-12 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Two days later, against Detroit, Atlanta's promising forward returned to his normal starting spot and delivered one of the best performances of his career. He tied his career-high with 28 (10-14 FG) points and added 11 assists, 14 rebounds, and four steals. When Johnson captured his tenth assist on a Garrison Mathews corner three, the Hawks' bench pointed at Johnson and celebrated his first triple-double.

After the game, Hawks head coach, Quin Snyder, raved about Johnson's performance.

"Tonight was a stellar game. He just let the game come to him... He can shoot, pass, handle... There were so many little things that he did that won't even show up."

Johnson gave a lot of credit to his teammates when he spoke to reporters. "Teammates hitting open shots. It felt good finally get one [triple-double]. I've been close a couple of times," said Johnson. The Hawks' 22-year-old forward is ineligible for Most Improved Player due to games missed, but he certainly has caught the eyes of the media and other players around the league with his improvement this season.

Jalen Johnson - Stats By Year Category 2022-2023 2023-2024 PPG 5.6 16.2 APG 1.2 3.6 RPG 4.0 8.6 USG% 16.0 19.1

De'Andre Hunter Continues to Rise Offensively

His efficiency is key for Atlanta's success

When Hunter returned from a knee injury, Snyder chose to bring him off the bench. The former University of Virginia forward responded well, averaging 16 points in shorter minutes. However, the injuries to Bey and Johnson forced Hunter back into the starting lineup. It was a seamless transition, and he continued his great form when Johnson re-joined the starters against the Pistons.

Hunter is averaging 17.3 points over his last eight games, five of which include shooting at least 40 percent from beyond the arc. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of those contests. Hunter added an efficient 26 points on 11-16 shooting in the Hawks' most recent victory over the Pistons.

De'Andre Hunter's Stats Category Season Last 10 Games PPG 15.7 16.6 REB 3.9 4.8 AST 1.5 2.3 FG% 46.9% 44.5% 3PT% 39.9% 33.3%

Hunter scores a career-high 15.7 points per game for the 2023-2024 campaign. He also has a career-high 18 games with at least 20 or more points this season. Perhaps Hunter's most impressive stat comes from the three-point line. Since the off-season, Snyder has emphasized the need for a higher three-point volume. Hunter responded, attempting 5.3 triples on career-high efficiency (39.9%) compared to 4.3 last season.

Atlanta will lean heavily on Johnson, Hunter, and Dejounte Murray's offensive production for as long as Young recovers. The Hawks hope to get their all-star point guard back before the end of the regular season to return to game conditioning before the play-in begins. If Johnson and Hunter continue this production when the team is healthy, the Hawks might be a sleeper team to shock the NBA world this postseason.