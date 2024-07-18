Highlights The Atlanta Hawks fixed on-court mesh issues - Murray and Young had negative net ratings together and struggled on both ends.

The Hawks addressed defensive issues by acquiring perimeter defenders and drafting wing depth.

Trading Murray, acquiring defensive help, and drafting wing players indicate the Hawks' focus on the playoffs.

Ever since the Atlanta Hawks took the Milwaukee Bucks to six games in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, they have not been able to come close to replicating that success. Atlanta traded for Dejounte Murray in the 2022 offseason to bring more shot creation and defense in the backcourt next to Trae Young . However, the results showed the guard partnership did not work out as General Manager Landry Fields envisioned.

The Boston Celtics ousted the Hawks in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, and Atlanta failed to make the playoffs after losing in blowout fashion to the Chicago Bulls in the nine vs. ten Play-In game this season. Fields knew he had to make big roster changes this summer to bring the Hawks back on the right path. Trading Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans , acquiring defensive help, and drafting/signing wing depth are all signs that Atlanta is addressing areas of need for the 2024-25 campaign.

"Our goal is to build a contending team that can compete deep into the playoffs... It became evident after further analysis and evaluation this offseason that we needed to reshape our roster and regain assets that would allow us to further build out our team...It is certainly difficult to trade a player like DJ, but we knew it was best for our organization to move forward this way. We wish him and his family only the best.” - Landry Fields

The Importance of Splitting Up the Star Guards

On/off numbers show Murray and Young did not mesh well on the court





On the surface, it seems Murray and Young clicked offensively. Murray averaged career-high numbers in many offensive categories.

Dejounte Murray 2023-24 Career-High Stats Category Value PPG 22.5 3PM 2.6 3PA 7.1 FGA 18.8 3FG% 52.8

Murray adjusted well to become a catch-and-shoot threat off the ball compared to his time with the San Antonio Spurs .

However, he did not provide the on-ball, point-of-attack defense Atlanta envisioned when they acquired him. Opposing guards consistently got past Young and Murray, forcing the Hawks' defense to collapse, which led to open corner threes and more paint penetration. Atlanta gave up 32.4 shot attempts inside five feet this season- fourth-most in the association. They also finished 27th in defensive rating for the campaign.

Perhaps the most telling statistics that Murray and Young were not the right fit come from the offensive, defensive, and net ratings when they were on the floor.

With their two best players on the floor, Atlanta had a -4.0 net rating for the season - a shocking statistic. The Hawks often started games slowly with their starting lineup of Young, Murray, De'Andre Hunter , Jalen Johnson , and Clint Capela . When Head Coach Quin Snyder staggered the two point guards, Atlanta was more effective on both sides of the ball.

Both guards also had differing styles of running the pick-and-roll in Snyder's offense. Murray preferred to take a slower approach, snake the screen, and get to his patented mid-range shot. He did not put as much pressure on the rim as Young, who often looked to turn the corner on a drive or find Capela, Johnson, or Onyeka Okongwu for an alley-oop slam. The three-time All-Star finished second in the NBA in points and assists created at 27.1 per contest.

Acquiring Perimeter Defense and Wing Depth

Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher will make an immediate impact in Atlanta

Atlanta received Dyson Daniels , Larry Nance Jr. , EJ Liddell , Cody Zeller , and two first-round picks from the Pelicans in exchange for Murray. Daniels projects to play the biggest role out of these incoming players. His perimeter defense will instantly give the Hawks a boost at the point of attack, putting less pressure on the back line. Listed at 6 feet 8 inches tall, Daniels defends both wings and guards extremely well.

He is a strong candidate to start at the shooting guard position next season. However, he needs to improve his outside shooting. Daniels attempted 2.2 threes per game and shot 31.1% from downtown last season. Playing next to Young in an offense with more spacing should help him have better looks from beyond the arc.

The Hawks took Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9-inch wing projects to play a sizable role in Atlanta, whether he starts or comes off the bench. Last season, when Johnson, Hunter, and later Saddiq Bey suffered injuries, the Hawks' wing depth was depleted. However, Field re-stocked Atlanta's forward depth this summer with Risacher, Vít Krejčí , Liddell, and 2024 second-round pick, Nikola Djurisic .

Krejčí had a promising showing late last season when he entered the rotation after Bey tore his ACL, earning him a four-year, $10 million contract. Liddell turned in two strong performances in the NBA2K25 Summer League, scoring 22 points and adding four blocks against the Spurs in the Hawks' second contest.

Atlanta does not seem headed for a rebuild. It appears the team wants to build a roster around the duo of Young and Johnson. Johnson burst onto the scene this season as a Most Improved Player candidate before ankle injuries plagued him down the stretch. Will Fields' moves this summer fix the defensive issues and put the franchise back in the playoffs? Only time will tell.