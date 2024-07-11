Highlights Onyeka Okongwu deserves a chance as a starting center due to his offensive versatility.

Okongwu is more switchable on defense than Capela, aligning with Snyder's system.

Atlanta is likely to make moves regarding the center position before the 2024-25 season.

The Atlanta Hawks drafted Onyeka Okongwu with the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft . He has played behind Clint Capela for the entirety of his career. With Capela on the trading block and declining as a defender, it is time for Atlanta to give Okongwu a chance to prove himself in a starting center role. The 6-foot-10-inch center has averaged just 20 minutes per game over his first four seasons.

Last summer, he signed a team-friendly four-year, $61.9 million contract extension. In contrast, Capela's contract expires next season. He is set to make $22 million in the 2024-25 campaign and enter next summer as an unrestricted free agent. The Hawks are already shopping Capela on the trade block this offseason.

If Atlanta cannot find a deal involving Capela, Head Coach Quin Snyder should still consider starting Okongwu for multiple reasons.

Offensive Versatility

Okongwu offers a more diverse offensive skillset than Capela

Capela's role on offense with the Hawks has been almost strictly running the pick-and-roll with Trae Young . Capela is a deadly alley-oop partner for one of the best passers in the league. Former Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan ran a fairly simple offense, predicated on high screen-and-rolls with less focus on off-ball screens and cutting. Atlanta shot fewer threes and more mid-range shots under his tenure. The Hawks fired McMillan during the 2023 All-Star Break.

Hawks Three-Point Stats 2022-23 vs 2023-24 Seasons Category 2022-23 (rank) 2023-24 (rank) 3PM 10.8 (26) 13.7 (6) 3PA 30.5 (28) 37.7 (7) 3P% 35.2 (21) 36.4 (17) % of Points from Three 27.2 (30) 34.8 (10)

However, Snyder's offensive system is more complex with dribble-handoffs and a more motion-style offense. Okongwu is more comfortable initiating dribble-handoffs and making decisions out of short-roll situations than Capela. Snyder also falls more into the "modern" style of NBA coaching, relying on three-point shooting, rim penetration, and shooting less mid-rangers.

Over Okongwu's first three years in the league, he attempted 16 triples. This season, he took 69 threes and knocked down 23. His perimeter shooting, even from mid-range, has consistently improved since the 2021-22 season. In his exit interview on April 17, 2022, he made a promise.

"The next time you see me, I will have a jump shot." - Onyeka Okongwu

He did just that, expanding his range to long two-pointers in the 2022-23 season and eventually to beyond the arc this season.

Even though Okongwu is not a major threat from deep yet, his shooting ability spreads out the opposing defense more than Capela. This gives Young and Jalen Johnson more room to attack the rim. Johnson burst onto the scene last year as a rising star, and he performed well with Okongwu at center.

Atlanta posted a -2.0 net rating this season, ranking 21st in the association. However, Johnson and Okongwu posted a 2.89 net rating when they shared the floor this season.

Switchable Defenders are Becoming More Important

Okongwu can switch onto guards better than Capela

Okongwu and Capela differ in their respective strengths when defending pick-and-rolls. Capela excels in drop coverage, giving up the mid-range shot to the ballhandler rather than straight-line drives to the rim. This also prevents easy alley-oop connections. However, Snyder does not deploy drop coverage as much as McMillan did when he coached in Atlanta. Snyder wants his centers to play high on the screen to avoid guards turning the corner. This suits Okongwu's playstyle better.

Okongwu is more agile than Capela, allowing him to hard-hedge on screens if the perimeter defender cannot maneuver around the pick effectively. If the offense forces a switch, Okongwu has shown the ability to slide his feet and make guards work for a tough bucket in an otherwise sticky defensive situation.

In this play, Okongwu switches to T.J. McConnell . McConnell dribbles the ball back to the perimeter thinking he has an easy mismatch, but Okongwu stays in front, forcing a pass. When Dejounte Murray , De'Andre Hunter , and John Collins have a miscommunication, Okongwu recognizes it and immediately rushes out to contest Chris Duarte three.

As of July 10, the Hawks have Okongwu, Capela, Larry Nance Jr. , Cody Zeller , and Bruno Fernando (non-guaranteed contract) on the roster. Okongwu is ready to take on a larger role. Fans should expect Atlanta to make more moves surrounding the center position before the 2024-25 campaign.