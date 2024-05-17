Highlights The Atlanta Hawks should draft Alex Sarr, who is the missing inside presence desperately needed.

Many were shocked that the Atlanta Hawks won the number one overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. They had the 10th best odds to win it and somehow, the ping pong balls fell in their favor. The Hawks finished 41-41 last season and made the Play-In Tournament. But the team did not do enough to advance past that, falling to the Chicago Bulls in the initial game.

There have been rumblings that the team may trade out of the first pick and try and move on from star guard Trae Young . His partnership with Dejounte Murray did not work out as planned this season. But the Hawks would be foolish to move on from this tandem.

As we saw this season, the Eastern Conference can be shaken up quickly. With key injuries or teams underperforming, there is always a spot for a team to boost themselves up for the next year. Here is how the Hawks can use the top pick to become contenders next season.

Draft Alex Sarr

He's the inside presence the team is missing

Many have projected Sarr to be Atlanta's choice with the top pick. He is an 18-year-old athletic specimen measuring 7' 1". He would immediately be able to jump in and be the rim protector that Atlanta so desperately needs. The team gave up 32.4 shots inside five feet per game last season. Despite having players with defensive-minded personas like Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter, the team struggled to provide a strong presence down low. The team finished 27th in defensive efficiency last season, its third straight in the bottom third of the league.

Sarr can battle with other players down low that he'll see frequently, like Miami's Bam Adebayo . His defense is recognized as being more NBA-ready than his offense. But his offense will be helped by his teammates on the Hawks. He will fit in well with players like Jalen Johnson, Murray, and Young, as any of them will be able to toss up a lob to him. He also has the ability to shoot threes a bit, as he made 28 percent of his threes this season for the Perth Wildcats.

Build Around Sarr

Keep the core intact

The Hawks have to be pleased with the emergence of Jalen Johnson this season. Johnson had his best season as a pro by far this year, surpassing his bests in almost every major category.

Jalen Johnson stats Category PPG RPG APG 2021-22 2.4 1.2 0.1 2022-23 5.6 4.0 1.2 2023-24 16.0 8.7 3.6

His ability to play small or power forward helps Atlanta's lineup choices. Coach Quin Snyder will find ways to mix and match small and big lineups. He will continue running the offense through either Murray or Young, despite it being a challenge at times this year. The two will need to work to coexist better, but utilizing players like Johnson and Hunter, who both picked up the slack down the stretch last season, can help this offense flow better.

Adding a player like Sarr helps balance the offense out. Teams will have to game plan for a more complete attack as the team won't be running as many plays for its point and shooting guards as it did this season. What Atlanta did later in the season was not rely as much on Young and Murray to provide the scoring and spread it out. Adding a 7-footer to the mix who can play down low and hit some jumpers from around the paint will only force teams to guard each member more honestly.

This could open up outside shots for Murray or Young. The Hawks can also work pick-and-roll situations with Sarr. Adding a player of his caliber will allow the other players not to have to take on as much on the defensive end, saving some energy for the offensive end.

It's a win-win if the Hawks keep Sarr and continue to develop its young core of talent. If things fall into place, the team can contend for a top-four seed in the East.