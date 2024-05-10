Highlights Dejounte Murray's arrival did not elevate the Hawks, leaving them with tough decisions this offseason.

Atlanta's defensive issues stem from a lack of perimeter defense; possible trades for better defense are looming.

Pairing Trae Young with another star-quality player like Brandon Ingram could be the key to the Hawks' success.

At Atlanta Hawks Media Day on October 2, 2023, Dejounte Murray opened his press conference with concrete expectations for his squad in the 2023-2024 season.

"Be better than last year... Win and be a top-four seed. Being a Play-In team is not an option." - Dejounte Murray

The Hawks did not meet any of those expectations this campaign. They finished tenth in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record after having a 41-41 record in the 2022-2023 season. The Chicago Bulls blew out Atlanta in the nine/ten Play-In Tournament matchup to end a disappointing season for its fans.

When general manager Landry Fields traded for Murray, most of the NBA world expected the Hawks to improve. However, Atlanta has not reached 43 wins since 2022, when Murray was still with the San Antonio Spurs. Atlanta needs to change course this summer. They are rumored to explore trading All-Star Trae Young or Murray.

Entering the 2024 NBA offseason, the Hawks have two dire problems to solve if they are to be more competitive next season.

Point of Attack Defense

Atlanta lacks resistance on the perimeter

The Hawks struggled defensively all season, ranking 27th in defensive rating at a 118.4 clip. While the defensive backline of De'Andre Hunter, emerging star Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela/Onyeka Okongwu is strong on paper, they have to cover up a lot of defensive holes in the backcourt. The Hawks gave up 32.4 shot attempts inside five feet this season- fourth-most in the association.

In San Antonio, Murray had the reputation of being an elite, on-ball defender who jumped passing lanes and created quick transition opportunities off turnovers. In Atlanta, while the steals have buoyed the Hawks' fast-paced, high-scoring offense, his point-of-attack security has not been the same.

Dejounte Murray - Defensive Stats 2021-2024 Year DRTG SPG 2021-2022 108.5 2.0 2022-2023 116.3 1.5 2023-2024 119.4 1.4

Young has made strides to improve defensively, averaging a career-high 1.3 steals per game this season, but he is not a strong defender. Due to the lack of perimeter defense from Young and Murray, Johnson or Hunter often guarded opposing backcourts. This situation put Atlanta behind the eight-ball for two reasons. Smaller guards used their rapid acceleration to get around the taller Johnson and Hunter. This created situations in which Young or Murray would be forced to play as a low man, and their lack of size could not put up enough resistance in the paint.

Atlanta must bring in a shooting guard next to Young or Murray who serves as a consistent point-of-attack defender on opposing backourts to keep its backline intact. This is one of the main reasons why Fields might look to split up Atlanta's two-point guards this summer.

Wing Scoring Next to a Star Guard

New Orleans has an intriguing player for Atlanta

Johnson and Young were the only reported "untouchable" pieces for the Hawks at this year's trade deadline. WSBTV reporter Alison Mastrangelo asked Fields about Young's future with the franchise in exit interviews last month.

"Trae is the ultimate competitor... Without a doubt, I know he wants to win. It never comes down to just one guy... He's a fantastic basketball player, All-Star caliber player. He knows, and we know it's going to take more than one. We'll look at this roster and continuously build out because we all want the same thing at the end of the day. We want to win." - Landry Fields

Fields' words strongly suggest the Hawks want to pair Young with another All-Star-level player.

When the majority of a team's shots come from its backcourt, there is not a lot of success in NBA history. Most recently, even though CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard paired well together for the Portland Trail Blazers, they could not find the wing scorer to propel them to a championship. Atlanta is encountering the same issues with Young and Murray.

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has been linked to trade rumors early this summer. A deal involving Ingram and Murray could help both sides. The Hawks obtain a consistent wing threat, while the Pelicans get a connecting point guard to organize their offense. Ingram could feast next to Young's elite playmaking skills.

Even though the Hawks believe Johnson is poised to step into stardom, his self-shot creation is not reliable yet. In contrast, Ingram's ability to handle the ball in the halfcourt and create for himself is one of his greatest strengths. Johnson excels at getting downhill and attacking seams in the defense.

He set career highs in many different areas and would have been a candidate for Most Improved Player if he played 65 games.

Jalen Johnson - 2022-2023 vs 2023-2024 Stats Stat 2022-2023 2023-2024 PPG 5.6 16.0 APG 1.2 3.6 RPG 4.0 8.7 3PA 1.5 3.6 3p% 28.8 35.5 MPG 14.9 33.7

The Hawks carry a lot of questions surrounding their roster into this offseason - none bigger than the ones surrounding Murray and Young. Fields must make decisions that could further set the franchise back or propel the Hawks forward. Only one outcome seems more than likely - Atlanta's roster is expected to look different come next season.