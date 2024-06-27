Highlights AJ Griffin was traded to Houston for the 44th pick after underperforming in Atlanta.

Houston sees potential in Griffin's skills, hoping to cover up defensive flaws.

A change of scenery could help Griffin regain form, providing value for Houston.

The Houston Rockets continue to add players who they believe can help them win now and bolster an already promising young core. Entering the 2022-23 season, AJ Griffin was one of the more promising draft prospects, and his outside shooting had him projected to be a lottery pick. However, questions were raised about his defense and his NBA -readiness, and he slipped out of the lottery, landing 16th overall to the Atlanta Hawks .

In his rookie season, Griffin showed some promise, but an inconsistent sophomore showing led to him being benched, and now the Hawks have given up on him, flipping him to Houston for the 44th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft .

A once-projected lottery pick getting traded for a lowly second-rounder does not offer much in the way of optimism surrounding Griffin's career, but at only 20 years old, Houston could have gotten a stud.

Hawks' System Did Not Do Griffin Any Favors

His flaws were exposed and he was unable to play to his strengths

With a large frame, a solid shooting stroke, and the ability to get to the rim, Griffin looked like a steal for the Hawks when they drafted him. He had a promising rookie season, but was unable to fit in well with Atlanta's system.

Even after adding Dejounte Murray , Atlanta was not a good defensive team, and Griffin's lack of talent on that end of the ball was glaring. Atlanta plays two guards who are ball-dominant and already have established shooting talent in Saddiq Bey , Bogdan Bogdanovic , and De'Andre Hunter .

The addition of Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft made the wind position crowded in Atlanta, and Griffin was the odd man out.

AJ Griffin - Career Regression Category 2021-22 Duke 2022-23 Hawks 2023-24 Hawks PPG 10.4 8.9 2.4 APG 1.0 1.0 0.3 RPG 3.9 2.1 0.9 FG% 49.3% 46.5% 29.0% 3PT% 44.7% 39.0% 25.6%

Griffin failed to live up to the hype in Atlanta, but a change of scenery could be just what he needs.

Houston, unlike Atlanta, has the defensive prowess to cover up for Griffin's mistakes, which made him near-unplayable in Atlanta. On top of that, Houston does not have many elite shooters, which means Griffin will get to return to being an off-ball offensive weapon, which is what he is best at.

While Amen Thompson is a much better player than Griffin, and Reed Sheppard projects to be a day-one starter, Griffin can slot in next to Cam Whitmore and Steven Adams in the second unit, and ideally thrive.

At the end of the day, Houston got a former top prospect who still has a lot of potential for a late pick in a draft that is not known for being strong. Houston's 44th overall pick would likely go to waste anyway, and they get a promising young player who fills a position of need.