Highlights The Atlanta Hawks are unlikely to make a deep playoff run with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray coexisting; the team may soon trade one.

Despite its recent surge and players' development, Atlanta lacks success with both guards on the court.

Teams interested in Young or Murray include the Spurs and Lakers; the trade assets each offers vary significantly.

While the Atlanta Hawks have been surging at just the right time before the NBA playoffs and might be able to squeak their way out of the Play-In Tournament, there is little faith that they will be able to get out of the first round.

After adding a second All-Star guard in 2022 to pair with Trae Young, the Hawks have been the eighth and tenth seed and have yet to be a threat to make a deep title run. Young is easily the best player on the roster, but the Hawks have gone 12-10 since he ended his season due to injury. This is partly due to the emergence of Jalen Johnson and other young role players, but Dejounte Murray has done a solid job of taking over in Atlanta.

Dejounte Murray Season Stats Category Before Young's Injury After Young's Injury Games 52 23 Win % .403 .545 PPG 21.4 24.6 APG 5.3 8.9 RPG 5.1 5.6 TOV 2.3 3.1 SPG 1.3 1.7 FG% 46.3% 45.1% 3PT% 36.4% 36.4%

While the absence of Young is not why the Hawks are winning as of late, their continued lack of success with both Young and Murray running the offense has led to disappointing records for two straight seasons. With only five first-round picks over the next seven drafts (one of those picks isn't guaranteed to convey), the Hawks are in a precarious position: right on the edge of a rebuild but with limited capital to kick off a youth movement.

Hawks Are Likely to Make a Trade

Rumors have been swirling all season that Young or Murray is shortlived for Atlanta

At the NBA Trade Deadline, fans were shocked when the Hawks decided to keep their core intact and make a push for a low playoff seed. It worked, as the Hawks are destined for a date in the Play-In Tournament, likely against the Chicago Bulls. After that, they are projected to take on the loser of the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers with a chance to make the playoffs outright.

It's a long shot.

Entering the upcoming offseason, the Hawks are expected to make some serious roster decisions. With two excellent point guards who have struggled to coexist, the Hawks can easily flip either Murray or Young to a team with a deprived backcourt and recoup some of the draft capital they sent to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Murray two years ago.

NBA insider Marc Stein thinks it's only a matter of which guard will bring in a better haul.

"Do they really want to see Young and Dejounte Murray reunited at this late stage … or would it actually help their looming decision-making in the offseason when it comes to trading one or the other to play out the rest of the season as a Murray-centric squad? Only the Hawks know their preferred path for sure. The most likely scenario, according to one league source, continues to be that Atlanta trades one of its two star guards before next season."

Young is the better passer, scorer, and player, and he is under contract through the 2026-27 season. Murray is the better defender and is a great facilitator in his own right, but he does not bring the offensive dominance and range that Young has. He is under contract through the 2026-27 season as well, with a player option for the season after.

Which Teams Would Be Interested?

Championship contenders looking to add talent, young squads in need of ball-handling

Regarding landing spots for either Young or Murray, the list is basically the same for both players. Both are floor general guards who can make their teammates better, and both can carry a considerable offensive load. Young is much better on offense, and Murray is much better on defense.

Due to Young's offensive dominance and him being two years younger than Murray without considerable injury history (and his three All-Star selections), Young is easily the player that would bring a bigger haul to Atlanta. However, the Hawks might be reluctant to trade their franchise star, unless it was for a massive haul of young talent and draft picks.

At the start of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves would have made the list of possible suitors for either guard, but as Mike Conley continues to defy age and the Wolves committed to him and his talents, it is clear they are not on the market.

The two most frequent names mentioned are the Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers. In very different positions, the Spurs are trying to accumulate as much talent as possible around Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. A high-motor facilitator would be the obvious offseason addition. The Lakers will be looking to run it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and adding a top-tier point guard is a sensible move to make.

While NBA media would swoon at the idea of Trae Young being added to the Lakers' backcourt, the Spurs can offer a more attractive trade package.

SA's vs. LA's Trade Assets Asset Spurs Lakers First-round draft pick 2024, 2024, 2025, 2025, 2025, 2026, 2026, 2027, 2027, 2028, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2030 2025, 2026, 2028, 2029, 2030 Talented young players (likely to be traded) Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves (?), Jalen Hood-Schifino

If the Spurs decide to go all-in on a star point guard, there isn't much the Lakers can do to outbid them. That said, the Spurs have been exhibiting patience with Wembanyama, and with the possibility of two top-six picks in this year's draft, they might prefer to keep their foot down on the youth movement.

If the Spurs select Nikola Topic, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, or another talented young guard at the top of the draft, expect either Young or Murray to wear the Purple and Gold next season.