Highlights Atlanta's scoring and play-making threat expressed his yearning to win, regardless of 'first option' status.

Assuming Young returns to the Hawks after this off-season, the power dynamic between him and Dejounte Murray could see Young taking a backseat to the 2022 All-Star.

Young may play a secondary role on a contending team through a potential trade.

Three-time NBA All-Star Trae Young has been under a microscope as of late, but he wants to remind everyone in NBA circles, and even potential teammates, what he wants from the game of basketball. Through Young's first six seasons as the point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, he's proven to be one of the most naturally gifted offensive players in the entire NBA, with career averages of 25.5 points and 9.5 assists, though this hasn't excluded him from talks of being dealt to another team in the 2024 off-season through trade.

Young has even lifted his team to soaring heights as their first option. In 2021, he propelled Atlanta to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, where they suffered defeat to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games. That previous term, 'first option,' is now a title that Young says he is okay with not possessing for his team.

Most Total AST - First 6 Seasons of NBA Career Player Total AST through 6 seasons All-Time Rank John Stockton 5,075 1 Magic Johnson 4,295 4 Tim Hardaway 4,206 7 Trae Young 3,868 12 Jason Kidd 3,848 13

After that unexpected Conference Finals run in 2021, the Hawks followed it up with first-round exits in 2022, and 2023, and a Play-In Tournament loss to the Chicago Bulls in 2024. It's clear that something needs to change for a Hawks team centered around Trae Young to succeed, but Young is willing to find out if it needs to be centered around himself.

Atlanta-based reporter and host of the Locked on Hawks podcast Brad Rowland recently shared a quote on Twitter/X from the star guard that stemmed from the question of what Young would tell a potential teammate about coming to play for Atlanta.

"People may think that I have to feel like I'm the best player on the team or the first option, I'm not that way. I've never been that way. I'm just a guy that's trying to get everybody involved and win the game. I know when we win, everybody eats."-Trae Young

Young's selfless and team-first comments are surely what Atlanta wants to hear from a player they guaranteed $215,159,700 to in August 2021. The first thought that comes to mind for most is whether Young is talking specifically about playing behind his back-court teammate Dejounte Murray, who arrived in Atlanta via trade from the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2022.

In the two months that Young had been out of the lineup this season while nursing an injury to his finger, Murray decided to take the reins for Atlanta, leading them to several major wins while pulling off career performances. This includes the Hawks' back-to-back wins over the Boston Celtics, where Murray scored a career-high 44 points on 44 shot attempts in the latter of the two games.

Now that Murray has asserted himself as a potential leading man for the Hawks, Young might be directing these comments toward his current teammates, or they could be directed elsewhere.

Where Will Young Land in the 2024 Off-Season?

As a list of potential suitors grows, Young leaving Atlanta could be in the cards

As reports indicate, Young's trade market and value are picking up steam as the Hawks' front office gears up for the summer of 2024. The only question is, which team would make the most sense as a suitor for Young?

According to BovadaOfficial on Twitter/X, the Los Angeles Lakers have crept into the mix with the highest odds to land Young at +300. Interestingly enough, the Spurs, a team connected to Young in rumors for several months, have dropped to +700 odds to acquire Young in a potential deal. The idea of pairing the excellent lob-passing point guard with sensational Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had been a popular one in NBA circles, but the possibility looks to be fading.

Young's potential departure from Atlanta is just one storyline of the 2024 NBA off-season that will make this summer one to remember in the basketball world.

Statistics courtesy of basketball-reference.com, statmuse.com