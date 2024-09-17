Key Takeaways Trae Young has had a positive impact on the Hawks, but surrounded with limited talent.

The Hawks' front office deserves more criticism for questionable decisions and lack of direction.

Trading Young may be the best course of action for the Hawks to properly rebuild.

The Trae Young -era has been a successful, yet complicated chapter of Atlanta Hawks history.

Not long ago, I wrote about Young's place in the league. Despite the focus on his defensive weaknesses, the All-Star point guard is an all-time offensive dynamo. Quietly, he has averaged 25+ points and 9+ assists in the last five seasons. As for team success, the on/off stats indicate his positive impact on the Hawks, being credited with +69 expected wins over the last five years by Cleaning the Glass.

On one hand, the Hawks have been firmly in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. During the Young-era, their highest regular season finish was the fifth seed in 2021. Otherwise, they have been in the Play-In mix.

Conversely, Young did lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals and three playoff trips, despite never playing with an All-Star teammate.

This offseason, the Hawks shipped off guard Dejounte Murray and are seemingly launching a soft rebuild. If they do not make a playoff run this season, they need to fully commit to a direction.

Hawks Have Not Put Young In a Position to Succeed

Trae Young has not been surrounded by top-level talent

Young has received plenty of criticism over the years. Some of it is warranted. However, the Hawks' front office has not received enough blame.

As mentioned, Young has never had a teammate make the All-Star game. How many six-year NBA veterans can say that?

When the Hawks finally gave him a "co-star", they traded for Murray, a playmaking point guard. The fit never made sense. Murray and Young both thrive with the ball in their hands. Relegating either of them to play off-ball limits their impact. Furthermore, Murray is a career 34.5 percent three-point shooter, so he offers little value as a floor spacer.

The Hawks traded three first-round picks and a first-round swap for Murray in the 2022 offseason. That summer, stars Donovan Mitchell and Jerami Grant were both traded, as well. Either player would have represented a better fit with Young.

There have been plenty of other questionable decisions. In the 2019 NBA Draft, they selected Cam Reddish with the 10th overall pick. He lasted only two and a half seasons with the Hawks, posting a troubling 38.5/32.9/83.3 shooting split. The next players off the board were all high-quality role players.

2019 NBA Draft Pick Player Team 10 Cam Reddish Atlanta Hawks 11 Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns 12 P.J. Washington Charlotte Hornets 13 Tyler Herro Miami Heat

In the 2023 NBA Draft, they selected Kobe Bufkin with the 15th overall pick. The early returns are not good. Bufkin appeared in only 17 games. The next players off the board were all promising players.

2023 NBA Draft Pick Player Team 15 Kobe Bufkin Atlanta Hawks 16 Keyonte George Utah Jazz 17 Jalen Hood-Schifino Los Angeles Lakers 18 Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat 19 Brandin Podziemski Golden State Warriors 20 Cam Whitmore Houston Rockets

Furthermore, Kevin Huerter was a key piece of the Hawks' 2021 Conference Finals run. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings , where he averaged 15.2 points per game and shot 40.2 percent from three.

Offensively, Huerter was a clean fit next to Young. His shooting would have elevated the team's offense. Last season, the Hawks finished only 17th in the NBA in three-point percentage.

Atlanta Needs To Commit To a Direction

The Hawks are in NBA limbo

Are the Hawks rebuilding? Are they trying to compete? Right now, that is unclear.

As a result, the Hawks are entering "NBA limbo". A space previously occupied by the Bradley Beal -led Wizards and Kemba Walker -led Hornets. That is never a good place to be.

The Hawks are holding onto Young and veterans Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela . Simultaneously, they are not going "all-in" to win now with that group.

For example, Paul George was seeking a max contract this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors appeared to be his only suitors for a max. Why didn't the Hawks enter the conversation? PG13 would be the perfect co-star for Young. The Hawks did not have cap space, but they could have offered the Los Angeles Clippers a sign-and-trade.

The Hawks were not mentioned as suitors for other prominent veteran free agents such as Klay Thompson , DeMar DeRozan , and Buddy Hield .

Despite the current veterans, the organization appears to be glancing towards the future. They selected Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick. They have promising, young pieces in Jalen Johnson , Dyson Daniels , and Onyeka Okongwu .

If the Hawks do not make a deep playoff run this season, trading Young may be the best course of action. After this season, he will have only one year left on his contract until he can opt-out and become a free agent in 2026. Why would he commit long-term to the franchise?

Similarly, if the front office does not plan to build a contender around him, why keep him on the roster? Trading Young could grant the Hawks more assets to properly rebuild the roster.

Young's 2025-26 salary is approximately $46 million. Clearing that cap space would be ideal. Veterans Capela and Larry Nance Jr. will be free agents next summer. So, the Hawks could have a lot of money to work with. This leaves them with some interesting options. They could take back bad contracts in trades for draft picks. In addition, they could offer large contracts to a deep 2025 restricted free agent class (Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga, Trey Murphy III, Cam Thomas) to try and poach one of them from their current team.

Trading Young would remove the Hawks from limbo and give them a clear vision for the future.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.