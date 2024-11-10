Atlanta United took a savage dig at David Beckham and Inter Miami after their shock MLS victory.

In an incredibly unlikely result, Atlanta came away with a 3-2 victory, which knocked Lionel Messi's side out of the playoffs. Some fans have even called the result the 'biggest upset in MLS history' with nobody giving Atlanta a chance before the game.

Atlanta's Savage Tweet

Atlanta took to social media to mock Beckham

The meme, inspired from Beckham's Netflix documentary, where David and his wife, Victoria, were discussing her childhood wealth which she was attempting to play down. David pulled her up on this, forcing her to admit that her dad used to drive a Rolls-Royce.

Inspired by this famous clip, Atlanta had David playing the role of Atlanta, and Victoria as Inter Miami, forcing her to admit that they have been defeated several times by their rivals. Inter Miami, who possess talents such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez were stunned by the result on Saturday night, as many see them as the best team in the league.

The Match

Atlanta stunned the league leaders

It was actually Inter Miami who took the lead, with midfielder Matias Rojas tapping home after Messi's shot was saved, before a quick-fire double from Atlanta's Jamal Thiare gave the away side the advantage.

Lionel Messi inevitably found the net with a header from close range, as he leveled the score just after the hour mark, but midfielder Bartos Slisz headed home the winner as Atlanta produced the most unlikely of results.

Atlanta's goalkeeper Brad Guzan was in inspired form, pulling off some sublime stops to ensure his side came away with the memorable win.

The result means Atlanta have won four of their six meetings with Inter Miami, with the latter having won just once, which explains the savage joke Atlanta made.