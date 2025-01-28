Atlanta United have made an offer around $18 million to sign Benfica forward Arthur Cabral, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Talks are ongoing. An $18 million fee would be a new MLS league-record transfer.

Atlanta are still working on a potential deal for Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath and while a deal is close, it is currently stuck over the final details, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT. Sources say a potential deal for Latte Lath isn't dead, but Atlanta are not prepared to continue waiting and have begun working on a deal to sign Cabral.

Cabral, 26, joined Benfica in 2023 for a reported fee of $22 million. He has 17 goals and four assists in 67 appearances (2,701 minutes) for Benfica. This year, the striker has started just two league games and no Champions League matches, though has six goals in 736 total minutes.

Before Benfica, Cabral starred for Fiorentina and FC Basel.

Atlanta are finalizing a deal to sign club legend Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT. The club are now working to finalize a new big-money forward and their offseason to-do list will almost be done. These two will join Russia international Alexey Miranchuk and Saba Lobjanidze at the top of the roster.

Atlanta entered the winter with a ton of money to spend and holes to fill, starting first in the front office and coaching staff. Chris Henderson was named sporting director and Ronny Deila head coach as the roster continues to be worked on.

Almiron is the big-ticket signing so far, but Atlanta already added midfielder Mateusz Klich from D.C. United. The club are paying an insignificant portion of his contract.

Atlanta finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last season then upset Inter Miami in the first round of the playoffs, despite having transferred Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley in the summer.