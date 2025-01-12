Atlanta United have honed in on two targets in their search to sign a big-money center forward: Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath and Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Either target would cost a significant transfer if a deal gets done, but Atlanta set out on this search with plenty of money to invest in the squad. The MLS record transfer fee was broken earlier this winter by FC Cincinnati signing forward Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge of $16.2 million. The next three highest transfer fees paid in league history are all by Atlanta United.

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi had been of interest to Atlanta, but that is currently cooled. That subject came with controversy this week, when the official MLS league site accidentally and mistakenly published a release saying Atlanta signed the player. It was quickly removed and MLS issued an apology.

Latte Lath, 26, is a star for Boro and made his Ivory Coast international debut this summer. He joined the English club in the summer of 2023 from Atalanta. Latte Lath has 26 goals in 56 appearances (3,671 minutes) since arriving.

He was sent on a series of loans from Atalanta, the last of which in Switzerland with FC St. Gallen where he excelled before making the transfer to Boro.

Edouard, 26, is currently on loan at Leicester City but has struggled for playing time this season. He was a product of PSG's academy then starred at Celtic before heading to England. Palace signed the forward for a fee around $18 million. He scored at least five goals in each of his three Premier League seasons with the club, including seven goals in 1,555 minutes last year.

The French forward was prolific at Celtic, with 60 goals and 25 assists in 104 league appearances.

Both forwards fit the mold of what CEO and president Garth Lagerwey prefers in his big-money signings: In-prime age and proven across multiple leagues abroad.

Atlanta have a second DP spot open that they are equally as ambitious in their finances and targets. First, they want to sign a center forward and have honed in on Latte Lath or Edouard at this point.

Over the summer, Atlanta had the most opulent outbound transfer window in MLS history. Thiago Almada was transferred to Botafogo for $21 million (the most ever guaranteed fee in MLS history) and another $9 million in add-ons; Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for $10 million and Caleb Wiley joined Chelsea for a fee of $11 million. They filled one DP spot with the acquisition of Russia international Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta.

Miranchuk and the squad then shocked the league with a win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the playoffs. It was the biggest playoff upset in MLS history.

Atlanta Chris Henderson the new sporting director shortly before Ronny Deila took over as head coach. Both have winning histories in the league, Henderson with Lagerwey in Seattle and Deila won MLS Cup with NYCFC in 2021.