Atlanta United are finalizing a deal to acquire midfielder Mateusz Klich from D.C. United, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is for $300,000 GAM and the No. 23 overall pick at the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. D.C. could receive another $50,000 GAM in add-ons. The Washington Post first reported the agreement.

Sources add the deal will not open a designated player spot for D.C. United, who will retain a large portion of Klich's cap hit. Klich will not occupy a DP spot for Atlanta.

Klich, 34, joined D.C. United from Leeds United ahead of the 2023 season. The former Poland international has been productive in his two seasons with the club, but was signed by the former regime as D.C. look to overhaul the roster.

The midfielder had six goals and 22 assists in 63 regular season appearances with D.C.

Klich joins a rebuilding Atlanta United team with a ton of flexibility. The club are still working to name a new head coach, but have two open DP spots and more assets to spend to reload for 2025.

Atlanta finished ninth in the regular season in 2024 before upsetting top-seed Inter Miami in Round One of the playoffs. D.C. only missed out on the playoffs due to a tiebreaker with Atlanta.