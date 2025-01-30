Atlanta United are finalizing a new MLS league-record deal to sign Ivory Coast international forward Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is worth an initial $22 million plus add-ons, sources say. It easily sets a new MLS league-record fee, surpassing the $16.2 million FC Cincinnati paid to sign Kevin Denkey earlier this winter.

Latte Lath completed a medical in England already, sources add. He featured for Boro last weekend and was subbed out in the first half with a groin injury, but it wasn't serious enough to put the deal in jeopardy.

Atlanta and Boro had reached an agreement in principle around two weeks ago and the player wanted to come, but the deal was stuck over final details since, as covered by GIVEMESPORT at every step. In recent days, those hurdles were cleared, and now Latte Lath will go through the formalities to complete a move to Atlanta United.

While waiting for a resolution on Latte Lath, Atlanta submitted an $18 million bid for Benfica's Arthur Cabral earlier this week. Signing Latte Lath means they will pull out of those talks, of course.

Latte Lath, 26, is a star for Boro and made his Ivory Coast international debut this summer. He joined the English club in the summer of 2023 from Atalanta. Latte Lath has 29 goals in 67 appearances (4,231 minutes) across all competitions since arriving.

The center forward is Boro's leading scorer this season with 11 goals. Amid this saga, he continued to play for the club.

Boro sit sixth in the Championship, 14 points off automatic promotion. They are only two points above seventh, which could see them fall out of the promotion playoff places. The club just officially signed forward Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle last week.

Atlanta United officially signed Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United on Thursday as well.

The club entered the winter with a ton of money to spend and holes to fill, starting first in the front office and coaching staff. Chris Henderson was named sporting director and Ronny Deila head coach as the roster continues to be worked on.

Almiron and Latte Lath were the big priorities. Almiron is officially done, and Latte Lath is almost there.

Atlanta already added midfielder Mateusz Klich from DC United , the club are paying an insignificant portion of his contract.

Atlanta finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last season, then upset Inter Miami in the first round of the playoffs, despite having transferred Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley in the summer.