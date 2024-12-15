Atlanta United have finalized a deal to name Chris Henderson the club's new sporting director, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Henderson joins from Inter Miami, where he has been sporting director since the 2021 season. Miami hired a director of football above Henderson this year.

Henderson joins Atlanta immediately and Miami will receive a second round 2026 SuperDraft pick as compensation, sources add.

The move reunites Henderson and club president Garth Lagerwey. The pair achieved great success together with the Seattle Sounders, winning two MLS Cups. Henderson left a year before Seattle became the first MLS team to with the Concacaf Champions League in 2022. Lagerwey then left later that year to take over as club president in Atlanta.

Atlanta fired technical director Carlos Bocanegra this summer, not long after dismissing head coach Gonzalo Pineda.

Henderson is a highly-respected sporting executive in MLS. His work in Seattle earned him the role in Miami and upon arrival in South Florida, Henderson was immediately burdened with sanctions following roster rule violations from the previous regime. Despite those extra challenges, as well as an expensive and ineffectual roster, Henderson rebuilt the team and led Miami to the playoffs in 2022 behind a number of shrewd moves. In 2023, Lionel Messi arrived and the job became completely different once again, but Henderson was key to ensuring the roster was cap-compliant by the start of 2024.

Atlanta is perhaps the most interesting club to watch this offseason and Henderson's appointment is the first domino to fall. The club are in the final stage of their coaching search, which Henderson will now quickly give his opinion on, as well as roster flexibility and an ownership group routinely pushing the limits on spending in this league.

The club have two open designated player spots and are expected to spend big to fill them. Atlanta United are responsible for five of the top seven most expensive transfer fees in MLS history. Prior to FC Cincinnati breaking the league-record transfer fee earlier this winter, Atlanta had the top four most expensive signings. With two open DP spots, it's not out of the question they take that record back.

Atlanta's 2024 season wasn't always successful, but it was never boring. The club went into the year led by stars Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis, with high expectations following a strong end to 2023. They struggled for much of the year and, in the summer, reset the top of the roster with transfers of Almada ($21 million plus add-ons to Botafogo), Giakoumakis ($10.5 million to Cruz Azul) and Caleb Wiley ($11 million to Chelsea). It was easily the most lavish fees received in one window in league history.

The club began retooling the group with a big-money deal to sign Russian international Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta and ultimately saved flexibility for the winter with a new sporting director and head coach. Beyond Miranchuk, the current stalwarts in the group include Poland international midfielder Bartosz Slisz, center back Stian Gregersen, left back Pedro Amador and Georgia international winger Saba Lobajanidze.