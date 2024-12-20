Atlanta United has finalized a deal to name Ronny Deila their next head coach, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Deila had been the manager of Al-Wahda in the UAE, but the club announced his contract was terminated on Wednesday. He had only joined the club in the summer.

Atlanta parted ways with Gonzalo Pineda this summer and have been on a coaching search ever since. Interim manager Rob Valentino officially departed the club after their playoff exit.

This week, Atlanta officially named Chris Henderson as the club's new sporting director, helping pave the way to finish the coaching search. Henderson told media on Tuesday that the club were down to two finalists.

Related Chris Henderson 'Really Excited' About Atlanta United's Potential Chris Henderson was convinced to leave to Miami after crafting a superteam, headed by Lionel Messi.

Deila is known around MLS for his time as manager of New York City FC , where he led the club to win 2021 MLS Cup. He helped develop forward Taty Castellanos to a star, before an eventual transfer to Lazio and a debut with the Argentine national team.

In addition to NYCFC, Deila previously managed Celtic, Standard Liege and Club Brugge. He was fired as manager of Club Brugge in March 2024 and the club went on to win the 2023-24 Belgian league title.

Atlanta United are among the most interesting MLS teams to follow this winter, but the first dominoes have fallen with Henderson and Deila. They still have two open designated player spots. The club is responsible for four of the five highest-paid transfer fees in league history and are expected to splash the cash again this offseason on reinforcements.

Atlanta previously interviewed Patrick Vieira, though he has since been named head coach of Genoa.