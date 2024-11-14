Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF were eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One at the hands of Atlanta United on Saturday, in what is widely regarded as the greatest upset in league postseason history .

The 3-2 loss was one of the most entertaining contests of the 2024 season, filled with brilliant displays of skill, and dramatic exchanges between some of the league's most recognizable names.

One of the most viral moments of the game came after Messi scored to make it 2-2 in the 65th minute, with a soaring header from a cross courtesy of Marcelo Weigandt.

What followed, however, will go down as one of the funniest clips to ever come out of Major League Soccer.

After Messi wrestled the ball out of the keeper's hands to bring it back to the center spot, Atlanta netminder Brad Guzan was shoved in the back by Miami striker Leo Campana, falling and getting tangled in the net.

To add insult to injury, Luis Suarez ran up to Guzan to taunt the 40-year-old keeper, while he was still struggling to pick himself up out of his net. Guzan eventually got to his feet, and got in Suarez's face, with the rivals sharing words before being separated by teammates and the referee.

The veteran goalkeeper shared details of the viral moment on an episode of the Major League Journeymen podcast — hosted by Atlanta teammate Dax McCarty and former MLS stars Alan Gordon and Dan Gargan — and described the whole scene as "carnage".

Guzan had the last laugh, however, as his nine saves were crucial to securing his side's win, and qualification for the next round of the playoffs.

Mighty Miami Falls in Dramatic Game 3

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lionel Messi and Co. were stunned by a resilient Atlanta United squad that gave the Herons headaches all season long.

Miami struck first on the night, thanks a clever finish from a tight angle by Matias Rojas in the 17th minute. Atlanta responded quickly, however, with striker Jamal Thiaré putting a sweet half-volley past Drake Callender to even the game just over a minute later.

The Five Stripes absolutely stunned the raucous crowd at Chase Stadium when they took the lead in the 21st minute, with Thiaré once again getting in behind the Miami defense and finishing into the top corner for his second tally of the evening.

Messi was not going to let the game slip by without having his say, however, as the Inter Miami captain rose high to head ball past Brad Guzan and tie the game at two goals apiece in the 66th minute of play.

Ten minutes later, Atlanta would find another breakthrough, this time by way of Bartosz Slisz, who finished a beautiful cross by Pedro Amador to give his side the lead with only 15 minutes left to play.

The goal would stand as the winner, as Miami's offensive weapons could not find a way past a stingey Atlanta defense and its leader, Brad Guzan, who put in a legendary performance to see his team through to the next round.