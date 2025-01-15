Atlanta United are in talks with Newcastle United over a potential deal for Miguel Almiron, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Charlotte had been chasing Almiron and had his MLS rights to negotiate, but have given Atlanta permission to hold official talks for Almiron. GIVEMESPORT revealed on Wednesday Charlotte are nearing a deal for Wilfried Zaha.

Talks are not advanced between Newcastle and Atlanta for Almiron yet, but it's a real possibility, sources say. Atlanta have several targets for their second open designated player spot and are targeting a winger with this spot.

The first DP spot is earmarked for a center forward. The club are working on a potential club-record deal to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough, as GIVEMESPORT revealed this week.

Almiron, 30, has played only 398 minutes across all competitions this season as he is likely headed for a January exit, whether it's Atlanta or elsewhere.

A return to the club where fans still adore him would be quite the homecoming. Almiron starred with Atlanta from 2017-18, winning MLS Cup in 2018. He was an MVP finalist in 2018, finishing second to teammate Josef Martinez, and was named to MLS Best XI in both of his seasons in the league.