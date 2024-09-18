Will he start or will he come off the bench? That's the big question revolving around Lionel Messi ahead of Inter Miami's trip to face Atlanta United on Wednesday night in a key September MLS matchup for both teams.

A large crowd is expected to be on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to see Messi for the first time after he missed last year's trip to Atlanta due to fatigue and related to fixture congestion. The 71,000-plus crowd that showed up then saw a 5-2 win by their home team instead.

For Wednesday's match, Atlanta United (8W-13L-7D) are in a desperate chase of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting two points out of the final berth with only five matches to go after the Miami showdown.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami (19W-4L-5D) are on a quest for the Supporters' Shield awarded to the best regular season team in MLS. They have a seven-point lead over second-place LA Galaxy, but that gap could quickly disappear in this double gameweek with a match looming against NYCFC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. How Inter Miami manage Messi's minutes in these next two games will come under heavy scrutiny.

Below are the projected lineups and player availability for each team, and this article will be updated with confirmed lineups when they are released one hour before the match.

Inter Miami Lineup vs Atlanta United

Status of Messi and Suarez still up in the air

Fans who purchased tickets to be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday are likely to see Lionel Messi this time around, but it's unclear if he'll be brought on to start or come off the bench depending on the game situation. The same goes for Luis Suarez.

The final decision will have to do with workload for the two 37-year-olds, and not the turf at Mercedes-Benz, with both Messi and manager Tata Martino reiterating whenever asked that it is not a concern.

Inter Miami will have a decimated squad for this match with two suspensions and up to eight players who could miss the match due to injury, with the latest addition to the list being Diego Gomez, listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue. If Gomez can't play, winger Robert Taylor could make his first start since Aug. 3.

The suspended starters who will miss the match are Sergio Busquets and central defender Tomás Avilés, both out due to yellow card suspension. Their likely replacements are Yannick Bright and Ian Fray, respectively.

The other starting center back, David Martinez, is out with a groin issue that forced him to exit the last match after just 15 minutes, and backup defender Noah Allen was also taken off late in the same match due to a concussion. Reserve defender Sergiy Kryvtsov or Ryan Sailor will have to step in alongside Fray.

Inter Miami Lineup Projection (4-3-3, left to right): Drake Callender (GK) — Jordi Alba, Ian Fray, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Marcelo Weigandt — Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, David Ruiz — Robert Taylor, Luis Suárez, Julian Gressel

Drake Callender (GK) — Jordi Alba, Ian Fray, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Marcelo Weigandt — Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, David Ruiz — Robert Taylor, Luis Suárez, Julian Gressel Inter Miami Subs Projection (8): Oscar Ustari (GK), Ryan Sailor, Franco Negri, Lawson Sunderland, Benja Cremaschi, Diego Gomez, Leonardo Campana, Lionel Messi

Oscar Ustari (GK), Ryan Sailor, Franco Negri, Lawson Sunderland, Benja Cremaschi, Diego Gomez, Leonardo Campana, Lionel Messi Injured: Out - Leo Afonso (groin), Facundo Farías (knee), Nicolás Freire (knee), Matías Rojas (ankle), CJ dos Santos (hand), Hector David Martinez (groin), Noah Allen (concussion); Questionable - Diego Gomez (hamstring)

Suspended (2): Sergio Busquets (yellow card accumulation), Tomás Avilés (yellow card accumulation)

Atlanta United Lineup vs Inter Miami

No Xande Silva means Edwin Mosquera should get a rare start

Interim manager Rob Valentino only has three players unavailable due to injury, with one of them being a backup goalkeeper. Not a bad way to go into the match against the league leaders who are nearing personnel crisis mode with their absences.

Xande Silva's foot injury will likely mean a start for 23-year-old Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera, who would be starting just his fifth game of the season as he looks for his first goal of 2024 (he has two assists).

The other lineup decisions will revolve around center back — Luis Abram or Derrick Williams — and central midfield with four players fighting for the two holding spots: Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba, Dax McCarty and Ajani Fortune.

Atlanta United Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Brad Guzan (GK) — Pedro Amador, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon — Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba — Edwin Mosquera, Alexey Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze — Jamal Thiaré

Brad Guzan (GK) — Pedro Amador, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon — Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba — Edwin Mosquera, Alexey Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze — Jamal Thiaré Atlanta United Subs Projection (9): Josh Cohen (GK), Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Dax McCarty, Ajani Fortune, Nick Firmino, Tyler Wolff, Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos

Josh Cohen (GK), Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Dax McCarty, Ajani Fortune, Nick Firmino, Tyler Wolff, Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos Injured (3): Out - Ronald Hernandez (ankle), Quentin Westberg (concussion), Xande Silva (foot)

Where to Watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami

There's only one place to catch the Wednesday match

The match from Mercedes-Benz Stadium can be streamed via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will not be broadcast on a linear TV or cable channel.

The all-time series between these two teams is dead even with five wins a piece and three draws. Atlanta United have won the last two games, including a 3-1 win in Miami on May 29.

Miami has won just one of its six trips to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, suffering a 5-2 loss in September of last year in front of a capacity crowd of over 71,000 hoping to see Lionel Messi, who didn't travel. Instead, they saw the home team hand Miami their first loss since Messi joined the team and deal their playoff hopes a near definitive blow.

Inter Miami missed the MLS playoffs in Messi's first half-season, winning just one of its final eight matches with the Atlanta loss kicking off the rut.