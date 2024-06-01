Highlights Atletico Madrid are interested in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

La Liga as a likely destination this summer for the 22-year-old following a loan spell with Getafe.

United are open to selling Greenwood to reinvest funds, indicating his Premier League future is doubtful.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Mason Greenwood, as Manchester United look to sell the player this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances for the Madrid-based team. The 22-year-old's temporary spell in Spain is now over, but the Englishman is not expected to return to Old Trafford, with a number of clubs linked with a move for him.

While Borussia Dortmund have been touted as a potential destination for the player, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the German club is not an option for him, with a return to La Liga more likely to be on the cards this summer.

Jones: Atletico are 'In the Picture' for Greenwood

The forward is 'unlikely to play in the Premier League anytime soon'

Greenwood emerged from the United academy as a bright prospect, scoring 35 goals in 129 appearances for the Red Devils. After being shipped to Getafe last season, the striker won the Spanish club's player of the season award and, as a result, is attracting interest from the same country.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones revealed on the situation:

"He’s enjoyed life in Madrid so far and Getafe has been good for him so it is understandable that an environment like that is going to continue to get the best out of him and why there would be considerations about wanting to continue in La Liga. Atletico Madrid are definitely in the picture here, so I would take any progress around that situation seriously. "From a Manchester United perspective, a sale is obviously a big opportunity for them, especially as he’s a homegrown player. They need funds to reinvest this summer and it makes sense they would be putting feelers out to engage new interest. "Borussia Dortmund is not an option that I see as likely at the moment but I still can not see a way Greenwood plays for United again, and to be honest I can’t see him playing in the Premier League any time soon. So the club have to remain receptive to how this pans out and being in Madrid seems most logical."

With the likes of Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa, Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann ageing, Diego Simeone may be looking to freshen up his attacking options by acquiring a younger player this summer.

Greenwood - who Mundo Deportivo reported has an asking price of £50m - would fit this profile, and wouldn't need acclimatising to a league in which he produced 14 goal contributions last season.

Greenwood's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 6 Key Passes 36

United Looking to Rebuild Attack

With Greenwood and Martial departing, new signings can be expected at Old Trafford

While the future of manager Erik ten Hag is uncertain, United's new ownership group appear to already be making transfer plans regardless. With Greenwood expected to depart, and Anthony Martial's exit already confirmed, the North West Club will certainly be on the hunt for some forward options, as Sky Sports reported this week.

Few links have subsided so far, but the club have shown an interest in Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, while Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee has also been the subject of interest. At the backend of the pitch, United are also said to be monitoring the situations of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 31/05/2024