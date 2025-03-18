Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who has continued interest from Saudi Arabia as well.

The 25-year-old could leave Anfield this summer as Reds boss Arne Slot will prioritise buying a new No.9. Nunez has made 40 appearances this season but managed just seven goals. His output has diminished compared to last term, when he got more minutes under Jurgen Klopp and finished 2024/25 with 18 goals in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid plan to add a new striker as Antoine Griezmann is likely to leave the club. Los Angeles FC have been working on signing the French forward since last year, and his current employers are open to an exit this summer with the 33-year-old heading into the final year of his contract.

Sources believe the La Liga giants are contemplating a loan with an obligation for Nunez in the region of €35-40million, although no contact has been made with Liverpool yet.

Nunez - described as becoming "world-class" by Guillem Balague - was the subject of an Al-Nassr approach in January for around double that amount, but both Liverpool and the Uruguayan didn't want a mid-season move.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Nassr will return for his signature given Jhon Duran has since been added from Aston Villa. If Cristiano Ronaldo extends his contract, Nassr's priority will be to find a wide attacker, having tried to land Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in the winter window. West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus is another player on Nassr's shortlist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez was limited to just six touches during his 33-minute substitute appearance in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United

Reds Drawing Up Striker Shortlist for Summer

Isak among names on Slot's radar as possible recruit

Liverpool are still drawing up striker targets. This is an internal process, while running data on a series of names. Alexander Isak is firmly on the Premier League table-toppers' radar despite Newcastle United's outgoing chief executive Darren Eales stating it would be "crazy" to sell the Swedish frontman.

However, it is the wrong time to engage with the Magpies, and Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea know this. Newcastle are celebrating their first major domestic silverware in 70 years after beating Slot's side to win the Carabao Cup, and the Tyneside giants are focused on getting a Champions League spot, which will boost their chances of keeping Isak.

Isak is also well compensated and contracted until 2028, so Newcastle hold all the cards. Liverpool will only move if they genuinely feel Isak is available. They respect Newcastle, and will know the Isak situation may not become clearer until the end of the season.

There is a realistic chance that Newcastle will agree a new contract with Isak or simply block any move, knowing the player himself is not agitating for a transfer.

Brighton's Joao Pedro is another name Liverpool are considering. Pedro has eight goals and six assists in 23 Premier League games this season. Brighton hope to keep the 23-year-old, who is well contracted until 2028.

The Reds will take their time before determining which striker to move for, but adding another source of goals to the team, even if Mohamed Salah extends his stay, will be a top priority.

