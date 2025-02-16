Jean-Philippe Mateta's excellent form for Crystal Palace continued with a goal against Everton on the same day talk of Atletico Madrid launching a move for the French striker had surfaced in Spain, as per Fichajes.net.

Mateta has been sensational in front of goal this season, and his effort against the Toffees took his tally up to 11 goals in 24 Premier League games. The 27-year-old moved into the top seven of the Golden Boot race, and he's now netted seven goals in his last five top-flight outings.

The Frenchman has inevitably started catching the attention of some of Europe's elite clubs amid his consistent performances at Selhurst Park. Atletico used the English market to strengthen Diego Simeone's squad in recent windows, and Mateta is the latest English top-flight star to be linked with the La Liga title challengers, who are a shoo-in to play Champions League football next season.

Crystal Palace Slap £41M Price Tag On Mateta Amid Atleti Interest

The La Liga giants are keeping tabs and could look to negotiate a lower fee

Mateta will have a year left on his contract in the summer, which puts Palace in a problematic situation regarding whether to cash in on their in-form striker or resist offers. They are only prepared to start the bidding at £41 million, which feels like a hefty fee given the length of time left on the former Mainz man's deal.

The club's chairman, Steve Parish, is renowned for driving a hard bargain over his talent in South London, securing £50 million from Bayern Munich for Michael Olise last summer and turning down a £70 million offer from Newcastle United for Marc Guehi. Atleti won't have it easily if they want to sign Mateta who Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson once hailed as 'phenomenal'.

Jean-Philippe Mateta Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 25 Goals 11 Expected Goals (xG) 10.47 Scoring Frequency 178min Goals per game 0.4 Goal conversion 22% Ground duels won 1.8 (34%) Aerial duels won 2.0 (38%)

Simeone wants a new forward with a dominant and forceful approach, and Mateta fits the bill with his pace, power, and clinical finishing abilities. He is on Los Colchoneros' list of potential strikers to bolster their attack for next season and could follow in the footsteps of former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and ex-Man City attacker Julian Alvarez, who left the Premier League for the Wanda Metropolitano last summer.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/02/2025.

