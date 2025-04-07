Summary Gallagher impressed again in his recent performance during Atletico Madrid's 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Fans are calling for the former Chelsea man to earn more playing time.

Whether he will start more often is up to Diego Simeone, who has been reluctant to give him starting opportunities.

Conor Gallagher's recent performance against Sevilla has given Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone plenty to chew on, but the English midfielder’s future still remains a mystery. After playing a key role in their 2-1 La Liga win on Sunday, which closed the gap between Los Rojiblancos and Barcelona to seven points, fans are starting to believe the 25-year-old could still have a part to play.

Despite a solid 2023/24 season, Gallagher wasn’t expected to feature much at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, which led to his move to Atletico Madrid after the club accepted a bid in the region of £34 million. Following in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham and Jude Bellingham, he became the latest Englishman to test his fortunes in Spain.

Now, with 39 appearances into his overseas journey, we should have a clearer picture of where Gallagher stands in terms of both his performances and his future. But after a few weeks on the sidelines, he came back with a bang against Sevilla, making this campaign a real rollercoaster for the England international, who seems to keep proving he has what it takes to be a starter without ever cementing that status.

How Conor Gallagher Performed Againsr Sevilla

The former Chelsea livewire impressed yet again