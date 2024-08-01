Highlights Chelsea have accepted an offer from Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher, who must now decide whether to make the move.

Chelsea would prefer to sell Gallagher to a team abroad despite accepting an offer from Aston Villa previously.

Enzo Maresca wants to strengthen his forward line with a new striker and right winger, with Oscar Bobb appreciated.

Chelsea have accepted an offer from Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher that is in excess of €40m with add-ons included. Gallagher is now deciding whether he wants to make the move to Spain.

GIVEMESPORT understands Gallagher turned down a new three-year (2+1) contract extension at Chelsea on Wednesday as well as in early June. The wages offered were comparable to the highest earners in Chelsea's midfield.

Aston Villa also had a club-record bid accepted for Gallagher in June, but he decided to stay. Chelsea would prefer to sell Gallagher abroad than to a Premier League rival and the Atletico offer accepted is inferior to the one made by Villa.

Both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are now waiting for feedback from Gallagher, who is likely to make a decision on his future before he is due back at Cobham on August 6.

Chelsea prefer to sell Gallagher now rather than risk his contract expiring next summer. Chelsea don't want a scenario where they lose players as free agents, which is why they will usually entertain offers for anyone in the final two years of their contracts should a renewal not be imminent.

Chelsea Also in Talks To Sign Omorodion

Atletico Madrid want to tie the striker down to a new contract

Chelsea are also still speaking to Atleti about Samu Omorodion but nothing is imminent. 20-year-old Omorodion is focused on the Olympics with Spain and Atleti are still hoping he agrees to a new contract with a new €120m release clause.

Chelsea also appreciate Victor Osimhen but won't trigger his €120m+ release clause. If the price drops or the structure of a deal becomes more preferable, Chelsea could seriously rival PSG and Saudi side Al-Ahli for his signature. Osimhen has already agreed terms with PSG, but is believed to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Samu Omorodion vs Victor Osimhen in 2023-24 League stats per 90 Omorodion Osimhen Appearances 34 25 Goals 8 15 xG (expected goals) 12.95 16.85 Assists 1 3 Shots per game 1.9 3.6

Chelsea have discussed Osimhen during talks for Romelu Lukaku. Napoli expect Osimhen to leave, and have a verbal pact allowing him to move this summer. As a result, the 2022/23 Serie A champions have already decided Lukaku is Osimhen's replacement. The Belgian striker has agreed to a pay-cut and a three-year contract. Napoli are now waiting for Osimhen's future to be resolved since his exit will allow them to fund Lukaku's arrival. Chelsea want £38m and Napoli have offered £25m.

Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda has been left irritated by suggestions his client is being used as a bargaining chip as Napoli try for Lukaku. And Osimhen is understood to be frustrated by how long it's taken to find a new club. But despite Calenda calling a Lukaku-Osimhen deal a "fantasy swap", an Osimhen loan is not out of the question. As GIVEMESPORT reported on Monday, this was discussed between Chelsea and Napoli, with the Serie A side hoping for an obligation contingent on Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has scored 76 goals in 133 matches for Napoli.

Maresca Likes Oscar Bobb at Manchester City

The Italian manager wants a new right winger

Chelsea are also in the market for a right winger, having failed to secure Michael Olise. The 22-year-old decided to join Bayern Munich with Chelsea pulling out due to the overall cost of the deal. Oscar Bobb is one name appreciated, but the 21-year-old is understood to be content to stay and fight for more minutes at Manchester City having previously been labelled as "incredible" by Pep Guardiola.

At this stage, it is looking unlikely that Chelsea will add a senior left-winger, despite links with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, who is now a Juventus target. Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea and is viewed as a profile that fits Enzo Maresca's style. And Mykhailo Mudryk has looked fit and energised during pre-season. However, Chelsea are optimistic of persuading Gremio's Gabriel Mec to join. The 16-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder is sometimes dubbed the 'next Neymar' and can also play on both wings.

And Chelsea could yet add another goalkeeper alongside Filip Jorgensen, who joined from Villarreal for just over £20m on a seven-year contract. Talks are advancing with 6 ft 7 Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders. Should a deal be reached, the expectation is that the 19-year-old will be sent back on loan to Genk. Meanwhile, Chelsea are open to offers for Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga is still expected to leave the club.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored - correct as of 01-08-24.