Highlights Atletico Madrid clawed back from a goal down against Inter Milan, beating their opponents on penalties

Memphis Depay's crucial late goal forced extra time and penalties, ultimately clinching victory for Atletico.

Despite Inter's early lead, Atletico showcased resilience and determination to secure a quarter-final spot in the Champions League.

For the second night in a row, a penalty shootout was needed in the Champions League as Atletico Madrid beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the shootout to move on to the quarter-finals. After Simone Inzaghi's side took the lead early through Federico Dimarco, the Spanish side showed great heart to turn things around. First, a strike from Antoine Griezmann immediately pulled one back for Diego Simeone's men, before Memphis Depay forced extra time with an 87th-minute strike.

Neither side took advantage of the extra time, though, and a penalty shootout was required to find a winner. From there, Atletico came out on top, and it came on the back of a fine performance from the Spanish side. Inter had emerged victorious in the reverse fixture, taking a 1-0 lead into the match, but things weren't going to be so simple at the Metropolitano Stadium. That was apparently almost immediately as well, with Atletico Madrid pushing forward from the get-go in search of an equaliser.

It Was an Even First Half

Atletico Cancelled Out Inter's Opener Immediately

Atletico pushed forward relentlessly early but failed to make any of their forays into the Inter half count. After weathering the storm, the visitors grew into the contest, and it was they who struck first. After winning the ball back just inside the Atletico half, Inter burst down the left-hand side, with Nicolo Barella driving into the area. He then dragged the ball back into the path of Dimarco who smashed it home. The goal doubled Inter's lead on aggregate, and they'll have felt comfortable about their chances of progressing.

That joy was short-lived, though. Two minutes after Inzaghi's side doubled their lead, Atletico pulled one back. After a ball was played into the Inter area, Alessandro Bastoni made a real mess of his clearance, slicing the ball behind him, and it fell into the path of Griezmann, who slotted it home with no hesitation. The pair of goals lit a spark in the game, and things really kicked into another gear from that point.

Memphis Depay's Late Goat Sent the Game to Extra Time and Penalties

Atletico Madrid Emerged Victorious in the Shootout

After a rapid end to the first half, the second half was more of the same. Still chasing a goal, Atletico had the lion's share of the chances, but failed to make any of them count.

As the half wore on, and Simeone's men grew desperate, they had Inter's backs against the wall, but the Italian side managed to stand firm and caught them on the counter on a couple of opportunities. Barella should have killed the game off when he found himself through on goal with just Jan Oblak to beat, but his fizzing effort was straight at the keeper who claimed the ball comfortably. The introduction of Depay off the bench changed everything.

First, the former Manchester United man came agonisingly close to getting on the scoresheet, when he took aim from just inside the box, but his shot struck the post. He wasn't to be denied, though, and the attacker saved the day for Simeone's men when he popped up in the closing stages of the game, scoring a late winner to send the tie to extra time.

Both teams had some incredible opportunities to bag a winner in the additional 30 minutes, but neither quite got the ball over the line and, for the second night in a row, a penalty shootout was required in the Champions League. Both sides converted their first penalties, but Alexis Sanchez was denied by Oblak with Inter's second spot-kick.

Saul Niguez stepped up next but failed to give his side the advantage, with Yann Sommer saving one himself to give Inter hope. It didn't last long, though, as Oblak saved another penalty, this time from Davy Klassen. Rodrigo Riquelme then gave Atletico the lead when he smashed the ball home from the spot. Francesco Acerbi kept the visitors' hopes alive when he scored his penalty before Angel Correa put his side within touching distance when his kick rattled the underside of the bar and went in.

Inter captain, Lautaro Martinez, was up next for the Italian side, but his effort was smashed well over the bar, sending Atletico through and Inzaghi's side crashing home.

It was a cruel way for Inter to lose, having been in front for so long across the two matches, but it's a testament to the never-say-die attitude that Simeone has instilled at Atletico that they never gave up and will now move on to the quarter-finals.