Atletico Madrid are now in talks with Chelsea over the signing of Conor Gallagher with negotiations underway, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher's future has been up in the air in recent months as Chelsea consider selling some of their academy graduates in order to continue complying with financial fair play regulations. With Gallagher coming through the academy, he will represent pure profit on the books if they decide to offload him.

Todd Boehly has spent a significant sum of money since arriving at Stamford Bridge, so Chelsea will need to bring in funds through player sales over the next few years.

Atletico Madrid in Talks for Conor Gallagher

Chelsea want up to £34m

According to Romano, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are now in direct talks over a deal for Gallagher, with a package worth up to £34m being discussed. Gallagher is at the top of the Spanish giants' list, and a move is now 'getting closer'...

"Atlético Madrid and Chelsea are now in direct talks for Conor Gallagher deal. Negotiations underway for package worth around €35/40m add-ons included, requested by Chelsea. Gallagher, on top of Atlético list as revealed in May — now getting closer."

Gallagher 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,137 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Pass success rate (%) 91.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Overall rating 7.13 2nd

Gallagher played a crucial role under Mauricio Pochettino last season, so offloading him might not make sense for football purposes. The England international has even captained Chelsea at times during his career, while he played more minutes than any other player last term.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea are reluctantly ready to sell Gallagher this summer after making no progress with a new contract. His deal is set to expire next year, so the Blues could be forced to move him on to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Armando Broja Could Also be Sold by Chelsea

He's another academy graduate

Another academy graduate who could also be sold during the summer transfer window is Albanian striker Armando Broja. Reports have suggested that Everton are considering an approach for the centre-forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham.

Broja has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since coming through the academy, so it makes sense for Chelsea to try and receive a sizeable sum to help their PSR calculations. A host of other clubs are said to be showing an interest, including Southampton and AC Milan.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 30/07/2024