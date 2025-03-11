Atlético Madrid face an uphill battle as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit from last week’s first leg when they host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Last 16 on Wednesday night (Central European time).

Thanks to their first-leg win Real Madrid are clear favourites to make it through to the last eight but the hosts will not have given up hope.

To Qualify For The Quarter-Finals Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Atlético Madrid 3.5 5/2 +250 Real Madrid 1.33 1/3 -300

Result In Normal Time This Week Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Atlético Madrid 2.6 8/5 +160 The Draw 3.75 11/4 +275 Real Madrid 2.75 7/4 +175

As the first of our two tables above shows, Real Madrid are an extremely short price to reach the quarter-finals. The best odds available on Carlo Ancelotti’s players triumphing in this tie are 1.33 (1/3), while Atlético Madrid are a much bigger 3.5 (5/2).

As the second of the two odds tables shows, on the night Atlético Madrid are the 2.6 (8/5) favourites to win in normal time. Real Madrid are 2.75 (7/4) to do so, while the Draw is 3.75 (11/4).

The biggest plus point for Atlético Madrid is their excellent home record during the Champions League knockout phase in recent seasons. They are a sensational W11-D7-L0 in Champions League knockout phase home matches since 1997, a run so remarkable that it almost needs reading twice.

Atlético Madrid have also lost only one of their last 14 Champions League home games (W9-D4-L1) at all stages of the competition, underlining just how difficult they are to beat when playing in front of their own fans.

Atlético Madrid are also an impressive W3-D3-L1 from their last seven home meetings against Real Madrid. They need to win here, of course – a draw would see Real Madrid go through – but across all metrics, there is clear evidence that Atlético Madrid have the potential to win, which would either see them go through, or take the game to extra-time.

The main negative for the hosts is their general form. They have failed to win any of their last four matches (W0-D3-L1) in all competitions, and that is a legitimate concern.

Real Madrid will be quietly confident after their first-leg victory last week, even though they have failed to win either of the derbies in La Liga this season (both league meetings vs Atlético ended 1-1).

Best bet

This is likely to be a close game, just as the two league meetings between the sides were this season, and as the first leg was last week as well.

There is little to pick between the sides, as the current Liga table indicates: Real Madrid are second, with 57 points from 26 games, while Atlético Madrid are third, just one point further back.

If we were to make a selection in the Match Odds market, the draw would be our pick. Two of the three head-to-head clashes this season have ended in draws, and it looks a value play to us: we see it as the most likely outcome, and yet it is the outsider of three in the Match Odds market.

Top selection – The Draw (3.75)

Draw No Bet a Smart Option

If you favour one or other of the two teams to win, but are concerned about the potential of the game ending in a draw, then the Draw No Bet market would be for you.

With a Draw No Bet selection, you back one of the two teams, but have the safety net of having your stakes refunded in the event of the game finishing all square (at the end of normal time).

The odds on whichever of the teams you are siding with will be shorter than if you were backing them in the Match Odds markets, but the pay-off is that you lose nothing if the game ends in a draw.

Best Bet

In the Draw No Bet market, Atlético Madrid are 1.88 (22/25), while Real Madrid are 1.95 (19/20).

So if, for example, you take note of the hosts’ tremendous ability to avoid defeat when playing at home in Champions League knockout matches, and believe they will avoid defeat here, then Atlético Madrid would be the selection.

If you think Real Madrid are going to avoid defeat on the night, then Real Madrid Draw No Bet is worth considering. The visitors do not need to win, so they may settle for a draw. With a Real Madrid Draw No Bet selection, your stakes will be refunded in the event of the game ending all-square after 90 minutes.

Back Real Stars to Find the Net

In our preview of last week’s first leg, we correctly predicted Julian Alvarez would score. The Argentina striker’s goal took his tally to seven in this season’s competition, netted at a rate of a goal every 96 minutes.

Alvarez is a shorter price to score this week: he is 3.15 to do so. The shorter odds are partly because Atlético are playing at home, and also because the market appears to have wised up to how dangerous the ex-Manchester City marksman is in this competition.

With Alvarez's odds having shortened, there are a couple of Real Madrid players we prefer instead this week. We mentioned Rodrygo in our preview last week and are happy to back the Brazil international this week. He has netted five Champions League goals at a rate of a goal every 131 minutes this season, including one in the first leg last week.

Jude Bellingham is also worth considering in the same market. The England international will be desperate to put his stamp on the tie, having sat out the first leg through suspension. He so often shows up in big games, and has scored three times in the competition this season at a rate of a goal every 279 minutes.

Best Bet

In the Anytime Goalscorer market, we recommend splitting your stakes across Rodrygo and Bellingham. That way, you will make a profit if either gets on the scoresheet.

Top selection – Rodrygo in the Anytime Goalscorer market (4.5)

Top selection – Jude Bellingham in the Anytime Goalscorer market (4.6)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 11/03/2025