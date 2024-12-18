Atletico Madrid are reportedly showing interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Argentinian winger was dropped by Ruben Amorim for Sunday’s 2-1 Manchester derby win, and such a decision has alerted several European clubs, including Atletico.

The La Liga outfit had Garnacho in their ranks as a youngster – he spent five years at Atletico before moving to Old Trafford in 2020.

The 'absolutely unstoppable' 20-year-old has struggled to impress Amorim since he took charge in November, starting only twice in United’s last five games in all competitions.

The Portuguese manager surprised many by omitting both Garnacho and Rashford from the matchday squad against Premier League champions Manchester City, meaning the Argentinian missed his first top-flight game since September 2023.

After United’s comeback victory at the Etihad, Amorim explained the decision, stating that standards at the club must remain ‘incredibly high’.

He also confirmed that both Garnacho and Rashford are in contention to start Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho has contributed eight goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen how genuine Atletico’s reported interest in the 20-year-old is, given they invested heavily in their frontline before the season, welcoming ex-Premier League aces Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

If the Spanish giants came calling eventually, United would be in a strong negotiating position, as Garnacho still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract.

The Red Devils are already anticipating Rashford’s departure in 2025, after the winger revealed he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from the club.

The 60-cap England international is reportedly available for sale as soon as January, with United expecting to get around £40m for his departure.

United are sitting 13th in the Premier League after 16 games and will next face Bournemouth on Sunday before travelling to Tottenham for the Carabao Cup encounter on Thursday.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.0 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 941

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.