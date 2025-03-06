Ryan Gravenberch endured a tough night in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with journalist Mark Doyle branding his display ‘his worst performance of the season’.

The Dutch international started in Arne Slot’s usual midfield three alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but struggled to make an impact and received a 3/10 rating, joint-worst among Liverpool players.

Gravenberch played 79 minutes at Parc des Princes, recording a 69% pass accuracy, failing to complete either of his two dribble attempts, making two interceptions and three tackles and losing possession 13 times.

He was replaced by Wataru Endo for the final 10 minutes, before Liverpool found a late winner, with Harvey Elliott slotting past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ryan Gravenberch Slammed for PSG Display

‘Distribution was atrocious’

Doyle, writing for Goal, criticised Gravenberch’s passing against PSG, calling it ‘atrocious’ and claiming the Dutchman ‘should have been taken off earlier’:

“His worst performance of the season - and by some distance. The Dutchman's distribution was atrocious and he was repeatedly found wanting defensive. Probably should have been taken off much earlier.”

Gravenberch has been a revelation under Slot this season and emerged as one of the Premier League’s top holding midfielders after being given a more defensive role.

The Dutchman has made 38 appearances across all competitions this term and ranks third in minutes played among Liverpool players, with only Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah featuring more.

Liverpool remain on course for their second-ever Premier League title, as they hold a 13-point lead over Arsenal with 10 games remaining.

The Merseyside giants will host Southampton in the league before their Champions League last-16 second leg against PSG next Tuesday.

Ryan Gravenberch's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 2,391

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool Eyeing Move for 'Magnificent' Star According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is being targeted by Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-03-25.