Unanimously considered the most chaotic, controversial and exhilarating period in WWE ’s history, the Attitude Era truly took the professional wrestling industry to new heights. Defeating WCW in the Monday Night Wars marked WWE’s crowning achievement at the turn of the millennium, affirming the organisation as sports entertainment's premier brand.

This portion of history catapulted wrestling into mainstream pop culture. Superstars became international household names, serving up offensive language, risqué suggestions and heightened violence, much to the fans' delight. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT breaks down WWE’s 10 best wrestlers during the Attitude Era.

Whilst the Attitude Era garnered many incredible tag teams, including the New Age Outlaws, Edge & Christian, the Hardy Boyz , the APA, Too Cool and the Dudley Boyz, this list is specifically for the singles stars who defined the 1997-2002 period. Honourable mentions go to the ever-present likes of Big Show , Ken Shamrock, Chyna, Goldust and X-Pac.

Ranking Factors

Success - how many titles each Superstar won

- how many titles each Superstar won Prestige - how much of a draw each Superstar is when it came to the big shows.

- how much of a draw each Superstar is when it came to the big shows. In-ring tenure - Although not crucial, how long they spent with WWE played a huge part while constructing this list.

Rank Superstar WWE In-Ring Tenure Cagematch.net Rating 1 Steve Austin 1995-2003; 2022 9.51 2 The Rock 1996-2004; 2011-2013; 2016; 2024 9.15 3 Mr. McMahon 1998-2004; 2006-2010; 2022 7.97 4 Triple H 1995-2019 8.53 5 Mick Foley 1986-1987; 1996-2000; 2004-2008; 2012 9.21 6 The Undertaker 1990-2020 9.42 7 Kane 1993; 1995-2018; 2021 8.06 8 Shawn Michaels 1987-1998; 2002-2010; 2018 9.57 9 Kurt Angle 1999-2006; 2017-2019 9.54 10 Chris Jericho 1999-2005; 2007-2010; 2012-2018 9.33

The accolades listed are specifically between the years 1997-2002. Information courtesy of Cagematch.net.

10 Chris Jericho

x3 World Champion, x5 Intercontinental Champion, x3 Tag Team Champion, European Champion, Hardcore Champion

Making an instant impact on his WWE debut in August 1999, Chris Jericho interrupted The Rock with a brash, scathing promo which would become Y2J’s staple. Claiming he had arrived to “save the World Wrestling Federation,” Jericho's style slotted right onto RAW , bringing fresh technical ability to the frenzied locker room.

Jericho’s first major feud pitted him against the ‘Ninth Wonder of the World’ Chyna. Battling in a series of one-on-one contests, Y2J eventually overcame the powerhouse at Armageddon 1999 to win his first title in WWE, the Intercontinental Championship. More accolades would soon follow, as Jericho would hold the IC a further four times during this period, along with three Tag Team title reigns, one with the aforementioned Rock.

Perhaps his greatest moment during the Attitude Era came at Vengeance 2001. Jericho defeated both Rock and Steve Austin on the same night, to unify two world titles and be crowned the first-ever Undisputed WWF Champion. This momentous achievement earns Jericho a spot on the list.

9 Kurt Angle

x4 World Champion, European Champion, Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion, King Of The Ring ('00)

Credit: WWE

Bringing his Olympic gold medal to WWE in November 1999, Kurt Angle embarked on an impressive singles winning streak before succumbing to Tazz at Royal Rumble 2000. The clean-cut, ‘American hero’ stood in defiance of the Attitude Era’s values, much to the dismay of WWE’s fans.

Undoubtedly though, Angle enjoyed an outstanding rookie season. The ‘Wrestling Machine’ picked up the European and Intercontinental titles simultaneously, before winning the 2000 King of the Ring tournament and defeating Rock to win the WWF Championship, all within a year of his televised debut.

Angle would thrill crowds with his performances, engaging in battles with all the top stars, including The Undertaker , Triple H , Rock and Steve Austin. He became a trailblazer for ‘legitimate’ athletes making the jump to sports entertainment, with the Attitude Era providing a launchpad for Angle’s Hall of Fame career.

8 Shawn Michaels

x2 World Champion, European Champion, Tag Team Champion

Credit: WWE

Whilst a considerable back injury led to Shawn Michaels ' first retirement in 1998, there’s no doubt the ‘Heartbreak Kid’ was pivotal in ushering in the Attitude Era. The founding father of D-Generation X was at the centre of the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob,’ which proved to be a major factor in WWE’s change of direction to an edgier product.

HBK crotch-chopped his way through the Attitude Era’s inception, feuding with Undertaker over the WWF Championship. During their match at Royal Rumble 1998, Michaels crashed into the casket at ringside, herniating two spinal discs and crushing one completely. This injury would signal Michael’s long hiatus, but not before main eventing the Attitude Era's first WrestleMania . Michaels dropped the title to Steve Austin in a classic, taking a knockout punch from the iconic ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in the process.

Despite his absence as an in-ring performer, Michaels would continue to be a fixture in the late 90s. He replaced Sgt. Slaughter as the WWF’s Commissioner, before serving as special guest referee, in infamously short-shorts, at Judgment Day 2000.

7 Kane

World Champion, x2 Intercontinental Champion, x8 Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion

Credit: WWE

By late 1997, the Undertaker was in desperate need of a new, credible threat. Enter Kane , who explosively debuted at Badd Blood, nailing the ‘Phenom’ with a brutal Tombstone piledriver. The ‘Big Red Monster’ was instantaneously engulfed in a feud with one of WWE’s top stars, seeking to bury the demons of his past against his brother, culminating in the first-ever Inferno match.

Unleashed on the rest of the roster in 1998, Kane’s fiery antics made him a legitimate challenger to the WWF Championship. At King of the Ring 1998, the furture Hall of Famer ascended to the top of the mountain, defeating Steve Austin in a First Blood match to capture his first WWF Championship.

The ‘Devil’s Favourite Demon’ was prone to showing a more human side to his terrifying character. He formed several, sometimes bizarre, allegiances, winning several Tag Team titles alongside the likes of ‘Taker, Mankind, X-Pac and even The Hurricane.

6 The Undertaker

x3 World Champion, x7 Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion

Credit: WWE

It’s only fitting that one of the greatest of all time played a major role during WWE’s hottest period. The industry’s most-respected star ruled the ring as the ‘Lord of Darkness,’ showcasing some of his most gripping work during this era.

Several of the Attitude Era’s most iconic moments feature the ‘Deadman.’ Being trapped in a casket and set on fire by his brother Kane, shockingly hurling Mankind from the top of Hell in a Cell and eventually transitioning into the ‘American Badass’ who ensued a classic bloody battle with Triple H at WrestleMania X-Seven.

'Taker’s memorable Attitude Era title run came with the rise of his ‘Ministry of Darkness’. Undertaker possessed several stars to impose his villainous will, including Bradshaw & Faarooq, Mideon and the Brood. The group abducted Stephanie McMahon , with Undertaker planning an ill-fated wedding to marry into WWE’s power family, which was thwarted by Steve Austin. The ‘Deadman’ would take his revenge soon after, disposing the ‘Rattlesnake’ of his WWF Championship at Over The Edge 1999.

5 Mick Foley

x3 World Champion, x8 Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion

Credit: WWE

One of the most beloved legends in WWE history, the best work of Mick Foley’s outstanding career came during the Attitude Era. Portraying three iconic characters, the ‘Hardcore Legend’ individually contributed to the era’s success through versatile storylines. Be it as Dude Love, siding with the evil Mr. McMahon , brawling alongside mentor Terry Funk as Cactus Jack, or battling the likes of Undertaker, Rock or Triple H as the deranged Mankind.

Foley quickly won the acclaim of WWE’s fans, putting his body on the line with many high-risk stunts. Falling from a balcony through electrical equipment and taking a Chokeslam through a table covered in broken glass to name a few. Perhaps WWE’s most-replayed moment, of course, is Undertaker dispatching Foley from the top of Hell in a Cell, TWICE, the likes of which feat had never been seen before in WWE.

In January 1999, Foley fulfilled his life-long dream of becoming the WWF Champion. Defeating Rock on RAW not only confirmed Foley as an elite talent, but also proved to be the turning point in the Monday Night Wars, validating Foley as a pillar of the Attitude Era.

4 Triple H

x7 World Champion, x5 Intercontinental Champion, x2 European Champion, Tag Team Champion, Royal Rumble ('02), King Of The Ring ('97)

Credit: WWE

With Shawn Michaels’ retirement in 1998, it was time for his DX stablemate Triple H to step out of HBK’s shadow and take WWE by storm. Considered by many as the Attitude Era’s most complete performer, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer controlled the WWF Championship with five reigns during the industry’s boom period.

‘The Game’ starred in several feuds, clashing with fellow icons The Rock, Steve Austin, Undertaker and Mick Foley. Rapidly advancing to the top of the card, a WWF Championship victory came in 1999, pinning Mankind on RAW the night after SummerSlam for Triple H's first of 14 world titles.

Reality often blended with fiction during this time. When Mr. McMahon cost Triple H his world title, HHH vowed to make the boss’ life a living hell. ‘The King of Kings’ secretly married Stephanie, turning Vince’s daughter against him, sowing the seeds of the authoritative McMahon-Helmsley Era.

3 Mr. McMahon

World Champion, Royal Rumble ('99)