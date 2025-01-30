Summary Triple H is reportedly the first inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Triple H's wrestling career speaks for itself with numerous accolades and achievements.

Triple H's influence on shaping wrestling continues outside the ring, leading this new of the WWE.

The 2025 Royal Rumble marks the first stop on this year’s Road to WrestleMania. While this is a significant milestone on the WWE calendar, this part is also when the company starts to announce who will get the distinct honor of being named to the WWE Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, January 29th, PW Insider reported that the WWE has named its first inductee for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

According to the report, Triple H was caught off guard by the news. His wife, Stephanie McMahon, along with his buddies Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker reportedly surprised WWE's Chief Content Officer during a company town hall earlier Wednesday.

This won't be the first time Triple H will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Game has already immortalized in the WWE lore back in 2019 as a member of D-Generation-X, alongside Shawn Michaels, X-Pac- Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and Chyna. The legendary

Triple H's WWE Legacy

The Game transcended sports-entertainment in and out of the ring