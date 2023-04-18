Audi is presenting its F1 project in China over the next week and a half, with the German brand attending the Auto Shanghai event in the Far East nation.

Audi will join the F1 grid in 2026 as a works team, with them producing their own power unit, and that is going to make for a very exciting moment in the sport's history as they come up against the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and current champions Red Bull.

Certainly, it will not be an easy task for them to come in and win straight away, but they have all the tools and resources available to them to make their entry a success, with them taking over the Sauber team in the middle of the decade.

It might still be a few years away, but their arrival on the grid will soon come around and they have given an update on the project, saying it has really started to motor on in recent times.

Speaking about their work, Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at Audi, had this to say:

“The Audi Formula 1 project has really taken off in recent months.

"In the ongoing concept phase of the power unit, the foundation of our drivetrain for 2026 is being laid today. We attach great importance to detail work, for example on materials or manufacturing technologies, and we also focus on topics such as the energy management of the hybrid drivetrain. After all, efficiency is a key success factor for Formula 1 and the mobility of the future, these approaches will advance both worlds."

The marque is working under the motto, F1 Power made in Germany, with Audi producing their own engines in their native country for the 2026 season - something they've been keen to particularly stress is in contrast to big German rivals Mercedes who, of course, are based here in the UK.

Speaking about being in China, meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of Management, Markus Duesmann had this to say:

“Motorsport is an integral part of our DNA.

"We are convinced that our Formula 1 commitment will strengthen Audi’s sporting focus. The racing series is continuously increasing its global reach, especially among young target groups and in our most important sales market: China.”

Another step in the right direction for Audi, then, and they'll be looking forward to the next couple of years ahead as they prepare for their 2026 bow.