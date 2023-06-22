Audi have revealed that Neel Jani will join the group as a simulator driver to help with the development of their F1 power units.

The German automotive giant will be on the grid from 2026, with their arrival coinciding with new engine regulations being ushered into the sport.

Indeed, it's certainly an exciting prospect on paper having Audi alongside the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari as power unit producers in F1, and their journey towards achieving that has taken its latest step with the arrival of Neel Jani.

Neel Jani joins Audi as sim driver

The Swiss has been a test and reserve driver for Red Bull in the past, working on their F1 sim, whilst he has also had great success in WEC in the past, meaning he has a wealth of experience and knowledge that Audi can tap into.

Speaking about his arrival, Jani said:

“I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1. It is both an honour and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage. I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I can forge good links between theory and practice.”

Audi making progress with F1 project

Meanwhile, Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development of Audi had this to say:

“Just like in production development, simulation plays a major role in our Formula 1 project. Our simulator is an important tool for the power unit development. It requires a development driver who in addition to a grasp of technology brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management in racing conditions."

And finally, Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing, commented:

“At the moment, we are mainly focused on fundamental concept questions with high relevance to performance. However, in evaluating various technical solutions we rely not only on digital methods. Know-how, experience and practically relevant development are indispensable elements of drawing the right conclusions from the simulation. With that combination, we can assess various operating strategies at an early stage and pave the way for efficient energy management of the power unit."

Audi say that they plan on running their first hybrid power unit consisting of the internal combustion engine, electric motor, battery and control electronics on the dyno before the end of 2023, and that will mark another milestone in their journey.