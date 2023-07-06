Arsenal don't have a 'serious interest' in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The French international has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but it certainly seems unlikely.

Arsenal transfer news - Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid last summer for a fee of £85m, as per the MailOnline.

The 23-year-old signed a six-year deal at the Spanish club, and quickly became a regular, starting 26 La Liga games, as per FBref.

Despite becoming a key player at the Bernabeu, Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest in the former Monaco midfielder.

According to reports in Spain, the Gunners are set to make an offer to sign Tchouameni during the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid have little interest in allowing him to leave the club so soon after making the move to Spain.

Despite seemingly being happy at Madrid, Tchouameni has been linked with moves to multiple different sides over the last few months, so much so that he came out and addressed his future.

He said: "It doesn't worry me, because it's a position I've always wanted to be in. As long as the best clubs are following me, that means I'm doing good things."

It appears that even if Arsenal were considering a move for Tchouameni, it could be difficult to secure his signature considering he's happy where he is and Madrid are unlikely to want to offload him.

What has Brown said about Tchouameni?

Brown has suggested that Arsenal don't have a serious interest in Tchouameni as it stands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "My understanding is that Arsenal don't have a serious interest in Tchouameni. Even if they did, they know he's unlikely to be leaving Real Madrid anytime soon."

Would Tchouameni be a good signing for Arsenal?

However unrealistic it might be, there's no doubt he would be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's side.

The young midfielder averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 in La Liga last season, whilst also managing 1.5 interceptions, 1.9 tackles, and 1.5 clearances per game.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric now 33 and 37 years old respectively, Tchouameni, alongside Jude Bellingham and Edouardo Camavinga, is the future of Madrid's midfield.

Right now, it wouldn't make sense for him to move to the Emirates, but that doesn't change the fact that it would be an exceptional signing.

Who else could Arsenal look to target?

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Declan Rice, which is a smart addition in the middle of the park.

However, Granit Xhaka could also be on his way out, so Arteta and Edu might be in the market for another midfield option.

As per the Evening Standard, Romeo Lavia is a player attracting the interest of Arsenal.

The Southampton midfielder suffered relegation to the Championship last season, so you'd imagine a return to the Premier League this window would be of interest, and he's certainly a more realistic target than Tchouameni.