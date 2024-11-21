Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, and The Athletic's James Pearce has provided an update on the situation, suggesting that as it stands, there is 'nothing concrete' in these rumours.

Tchouameni has been a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti this season, but despite that, his future is said to be uncertain. Liverpool have previously shown major interest in the French midfielder, trying to sign him before he made the move to Spain. While Tchouameni was at Monaco, Liverpool were pushing to secure his signature.

Recent reports from Spain have suggested that the Reds are set to open talks to sign Tchouameni and will ask about his availability in a meeting with Florentino Perez, Real Madrid's president. However, reliable reporter Pearce of The Athletic has poured cold water on these reports, while speaking on the Walk On Podcast...

"No, all quiet at the moment. There's been a lot of talk about Tchouameni, hasn't there, at Real Madrid? Talk about them potentially looking to move him on. I think mainly because, obviously, we know Liverpool were so keen a couple of years ago when he went from Monaco to Real Madrid, that those links have surfaced. But I've been told at the minute there's nothing concrete in that. I think a lot will depend on how Liverpool gets through this period up to January, because, you know, Slot has always talked about wanting two players for every position, and effectively, he's got that."

There's no doubt Tchouameni, who left Monaco for a fee of around £85m, would be a smart addition to Liverpool's midfield, but snatching him from Madrid's grasp won't be easy. The French international is still a key player for the La Liga giants and he could see a move to Anfield as a sideways transfer.

Although the Reds are competing at the top of the Premier League, Madrid are consistently competing for titles and are always a major threat in Europe. Convincing the player to head to England while also tempting Madrid into a sale will be a tricky task for Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

If Liverpool are able to pull the transfer off, it will be an impressive coup from the Merseyside club.